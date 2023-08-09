Polymer Emulsion Market [TOTAL SALES] Path to Progress: 2031 Market Insights and Forecast 2023

Global Polymer Emulsion Market Overview

Introduction

The global Polymer Emulsion market witnessed a market value of USD 32,166.3 Million in 2021, with projections indicating a growth to USD 57,500.7 Million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2022 and 2030. The market’s growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for paints & coatings, the rapid expansion of the paper & paperboards sectors, and the growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions. Despite these growth factors, volatile and expensive raw materials might negatively impact market growth.

Growth Influencers

Growing Awareness and Demand for Bio-based Polymer Emulsions

The rise in demand for bio-based polymer emulsions stems from a greater awareness of eco-friendly and sustainable products. This trend is driven by the desire for high-performance and durable biopolymers, as well as increasing governmental regulations and environmental concerns regarding synthetic chemicals. The push for environmentally friendly solutions is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview

By Technology

The Polymer Emulsion market is segmented into dry (isolated) and liquid forms. The liquid segment is projected to grow at a rate of around 7.1%, driven by increasing demand for liquid polymer emulsions used in applications like paints and adhesives.

By Monomer Base

The market is divided by monomer base, including segments like Styrene-butadienes, Pure Acrylic, Styrene-Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Copolymers, Pure Vinyl acetate, Vinyl-Acrylic, and others. The pure acrylic segment holds a significant share due to its durability, while the styrene acrylic segment’s film strength attributes are expected to drive its growth.

By Applications

The applications of polymer emulsions span across sectors like Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Nonwovens, Paper, Print & Packaging, Construction, Textiles, and others. The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, while the paints and coatings segment presents a substantial opportunity due to its widespread use in manufacturing. The construction segment is also anticipated to witness strong growth, driven by the demand for biopolymer emulsions.

By End User

End-user industries include Automotive, Buildings, Retail & Ecommerce, Manufacturing, and others. The automotive sector is expected to experience the fastest growth rate due to increased demand for automotive paints. The buildings segment is also predicted to expand significantly due to the booming construction industry.

Regional Overview

The global Polymer Emulsion market is divided by region into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region, accounting for over 35% of the market share in 2021, is primarily influenced by increasing vehicle production and sales, particularly in China.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the Polymer Emulsion market, such as Arkema Group, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, and others, account for a cumulative market share of approximately 30%. These players engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market presence and offer innovative solutions.

Chlorinated Polyolefins Market

Chlorinated Polyolefins find extensive use as adhesion-promoting resins in coatings applied to thermoplastic olefin and polypropylene substrates. Their properties include humidity resistance, adhesion to PP & TPO plastics, and resistance to gasoline. Applications in sewage, plumbing, construction, and housing activities contribute to market growth.

Market Segmentation

Chlorinated Polyolefins are categorized by substrate (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, TPO, PVC) and type (water-borne, solvent-borne, toluene, xylene). Key players include Sundow, Gaoxin Chemical, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, and Lubrizol.

Global Polymer Emulsion Market Report Highlights

The global Polymer Emulsion market report offers insights into:

Market penetration by prominent players

Emerging markets and penetration analysis in mature segments

Untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive landscape assessment including SWOT analysis

Future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthroughs

Chlorinated Polyolefins market overview, sizes, and forecasts

COVID-19 impact and inhibiting factors

Leading players’ market shares and favorable entry strategies

With unique insights and detailed analysis, the report provides valuable information to navigate the dynamic Polymer Emulsion and Chlorinated Polyolefins markets.

