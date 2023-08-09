Victims of banh mi food poisoning in northern Taiwan reach 489

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of victims in a food poisoning incident involving a popular Vietnamese banh mi stall in Taoyuan’s Zhongli has grown to 489, according to health authorities.

Among those feeling unwell after consuming food from the stall, 354 sought medical help and 32 were hospitalized, as of Monday (Aug. 7). Symptoms reported include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.

A task force has been formed to deal with the case, said the Department of Public Health of the northern city in Taiwan.

A preliminary investigation found seven out of 21 samples from the stall tested positive for salmonella bacteria. More examinations are being conducted to identify the source of infection.

Inspectors said the eggs used to make mayonnaise had not been fully cleaned and the mayo products prepared in advance were not properly refrigerated when delivered to the stall. Salmonella infections have been a major cause of food poisoning events in Taiwan over recent years, according to the health agency.

The vendor, A-chen Banh Mi (阿箴越南法國麵包), was fined NT$540,000 (US$16,978) in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法). A similar food safety incident was reported at the store in October 2021.

The business is insured and the Taoyuan city government is assisting with treatment and compensation matters. Call the city’s consumer services hotline at 1950 for inquiries.