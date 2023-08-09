Aces ease by Wings 104-84 behind A’ja Wilson's 28 points and 14 rebounds

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas responded to its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 99-61 loss to New York on Sunday — with a 54-point first half. The Aces scored the opening 16 points of the game and led 54-26 at halftime behind double-digit scoring from Jackie Young (12), Chelsea Gray (13) and Plum (15). Wilson, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half.

The Aces shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.

Young had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Gray scored 16 points for Las Vegas (25-3). The Aces outrebounded Dallas 45-30.

Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points. Kalani Brown added 16 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 on 5-of-16 shooting. Natasha Howard scored nine of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

___

