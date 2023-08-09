Taiwan tycoon Terry Gou holds book launch, silent on presidential run

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and his wife Delia Tseng (曾馨瑩) sat center stage at a carefully orchestrated book launch on Wednesday (Aug. 8), timed to coincide with Chinese Father’s Day (8/8).

Gou’s book, "Thirty Letters for Young People from Father Gou," provides biographical information about his life and upbringing as well as lessons learned from his years of helming Hon Hai and Foxconn. Underscoring the personal nature of his book, two of his daughters, Gou Xiao-ling (郭曉玲) and Gou Xiao-ru (郭曉如), appeared on stage and presented him with flowers, per Liberty Times.

Gou was left teary eyed by the gesture from his children, and took a moment to compose himself. He also acknowledged a small group of supporters in the audience who called for him to join the 2024 presidential campaign.

During the book release, Gou dodged the big question about a potential presidential run. He told the audience that his aspiration is to unify mainstream public opinion to topple the ruling DPP party.

"Only change can bring hope to the people," said Gou. He later added, "without war, Taiwan’s future is limitless."

The book launch was Gou’s first major public event after returning from the U.S. on Monday (Aug. 7). He previously teased the media and political pundits that a major announcement was imminent, fueling speculation that he would run as an independent in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

For now, Gou is still standing on the sidelines. The deadline for registering as a presidential candidate with the Central Election Commission is Sept. 17, giving Gou plenty of time to maneuver and stir up more speculation.

Should Gou enter the race as an independent, he faces the possibility of drawing support away from centrist TPP candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and fortifying the chances of DPP ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德).