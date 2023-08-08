Storm 'Hans' batters Scandinavia

A major storm swept through Scandinavia on Tuesday, bringing in strong winds and heavy rain that have triggered landslides and damaged infrastructure.

Norway's emergency services evacuated residents from various communities, which were threatened by the landslides.

The storm, which has been called "Hans," hit Sweden late on Sunday and reached Norway on Monday, with parts of Denmark and Finland also affected.

Across the region, the severe weather has knocked out power lines, flooded villages and brought public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas.

On Monday, the storm derailed a Swedish passenger train, injuring three people.

Residents of the ski resort town of Are in northwestern Sweden were advised to stay away from the Susabacken stream, which overflowed and brought with it mud and rocks coursing through the town, which caused damage to roads and houses, Sweden's crisis information website Krisinformation reported.

Meanwhile in Denmark, the country's meteorological agency DMI warned of storm winds in the country's north, with police saying in a statement that rescue services' efforts to put out a wildfire near the town of Klitmoller were "hampered" by the strong winds.

