Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss 'extended period' because of knee surgery

By Associated Press
2023/08/09 04:08
Fulham's William, left, is fouled by Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku during a Premier League Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Landov...

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old France international joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of $66 million.

Nkunku sustained the injury during Chelsea’s preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Chelsea, which spent heavily last season with disappointing results, issued a brief statement that Nkunku had undergone an operation “and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”

Nkunku has made 10 appearances for France and played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer