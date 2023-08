This bridge in Stranje in the south of Slovenia ultimately could not withstand the deluge and collapsed on Sunday. As a result of destroyed infrastruc... This bridge in Stranje in the south of Slovenia ultimately could not withstand the deluge and collapsed on Sunday. As a result of destroyed infrastructure, many areas are cut off from the outside world, and carrying out evacuations in secluded regions is very difficult. In Slovenia, at least six people have died in the floods.