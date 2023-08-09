Panthers hope addition of 4-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston frees up top pass rusher Brian Burns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns has developed into one of the NFL's most dominant pass rushers despite not getting much help from the team’s other sack specialists the past four seasons.

The Panthers hope they’ve resolved that issue.

Carolina is banking on the addition of four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston — who had 22 sacks in a season in 2014 — helping Burns maximize his potential as the Panthers transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. Houston will be lined up opposite Burns at outside linebacker and serve as a situational pass rusher.

Burns is coming off a 12 1/2-sack season last year despite seeing regular double teams and playing for a 7-10 team that rarely held the lead in games, thus greatly limiting his chances to get to the opposing quarterback on obvious passing downs.

Regardless, Burns' 38 sacks in four seasons are just off the pace set by Julius Peppers, Carolina's career leader in that category. Peppers had 40 1/2 sacks during his first four years in the league.

“Everybody knows what Burns can do, and teams have been able to slide guys to him and double and triple-team him. But now you have another guy on the edge so now offenses have to pick their poison," Panthers defensive tackle DeShawn Williams said. “It's like damned if you do, damned if you don't because you have to pick somebody to double team.”

Said Houston: “You don't know who is coming, who is dropping so that makes it real hard on the offense.”

Houston joined the Panthers on Tuesday at training camp at Wofford College after signing a one-year contract worth nearly $7 million.

The 34-year-old did not practice, but watched in street clothes as his new teammates worked. He got his first up close look at Burns.

“I love the way he practices, I love the way he works and I think I'm going to love playing with him,” Houston said of Burns. “That kind of talent don't come around often.”

The same can be said of Houston.

He has the fourth-most sacks of any active NFL player with 111 1/2, including 9 1/2 last season for the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers plan to line up Houston opposite Burns as a situational pass rusher, according to coach Frank Reich.

“Justin has great speed to power. He has great counter moves and can beat you in multiple ways. But in this league speed to power wins, and that has been his forte,” Reich said.

Reich said Houston will serve as a great mentor for the team's younger pass rushers, and be a perfect complement to Burns.

“Burns has that elite off the edge move. There are only a handful of guys that have that, and Brian has it," Reich said.

The outside linebacker duo might bring back fond memories for Panthers fans of Kevin Greene and Lamar Lathon, the self-proclaimed “Salt and Pepper” tandem that tormented opposing quarterbacks for a combined 28 sacks in 1996, helping Carolina reach its first NFC title game under second-year head coach Dom Capers.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Capers is now back in Carolina working as a defensive consultant under Reich.

Houston said he chose to sign with Carolina as a free agent because of his past relationship with Reich, whom he played for in Indianapolis from 2019-20.

“As soon as he called, I hung up the phone and told her I'm going to Carolina,” Houston said.

AWAITING RODGERS

The Panthers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Wofford College for two days of joint practices beginning Wednesday leading up to Carolina's first preseason home game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson said facing Rodgers will be a solid early test for the team's secondary.

“It's going to be great going against another offensive scheme and obviously the best quarterback in the game in A-Rod,” Jackson said.

“With him back there every rep is going to be like a game rep. Your eyes have to be good, your technique has to be good. It's just what we need coming into the season.”

INJURY UPDATE

Reich said that wide receiver Damiere Byrd suffered a “severe" hamstring injury in practice on Saturday and will miss at least a month, possibly more.

