Kolisi captains South Africa's Rugby World Cup squad as Pollard, Am and de Jager miss out

Siya Kolisi was chosen Tuesday to captain South Africa in its Rugby World Cup title defense despite not playing a test yet this year, while flyhalf Handre Pollard was among a trio of winners from four years ago to miss out and leave the Springboks with questions in key areas.

First-choice No. 10 Pollard was out because of a calf problem that has sidelined him since June, leaving coach Jacques Nienaber to put all his faith in newcomer Manie Libbok, who made his first test start last month but was the only specialist flyhalf in the World Cup squad and will likely be the world champions' playmaker in France.

Center Lukhanyo Am and lock Lood de Jager, who also started in the victory over England in the World Cup final alongside Pollard four years ago, were also not fit enough to make this squad.

Am's absence leaves South Africa without its most creative backline player. De Jager was the leader of the Springboks' lineout, one of its most effective weapons.

With those three out, no Kolisi, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, would have given South Africa's 2023 campaign a gloomy outlook.

The flanker had surgery on a serious knee injury in late April and hasn't played since at any level, and the country had to hold its collective breath until he was the last name read out at the the Springboks' 33-player squad announcement.

The Springboks said he will be available to make his comeback in a test against Wales in two weeks, South Africa's penultimate warmup game before the World Cup kicks off in September.

South Africa starts its World Cup against a revived Scotland, must also face top-ranked Ireland in the pool stage, and would likely meet host France or nemesis New Zealand in the quarterfinals if it progresses.

“I think you know we’re going to have to vary things compared to the way we played the last time (at the 2019 World Cup),” Kolisi said. “A lot of teams have got better.”

Nienaber was adventurous in many areas of his selection, naming four wings in Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, who won in 2019, and exciting youngsters Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie. Nienaber had been expected to have to make a tough call on leaving one of them out, but Am's knee injury in a game against Argentina last weekend opened a space for all of them to get the call.

Nienaber also took four scrumhalves in Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams, with de Klerk and maybe wing Kolbe options as unorthodox flyhalves. Utility back Damian Willemse would be the obvious backup to Libbok at 10, but Nienaber has experimented with de Klerk and Kolbe in the flyhalf and goalkicker role before.

In the forwards, there is still plenty of might without de Jager.

No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, the 37-year-old veteran, made the squad for what he says will be his last tournament after 11 years with the Springboks.

Locks Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman return to the World Cup after winning in Japan, Marvin Orie will likely be the middle lineout jumper in place of de Jager and Jean Kleyn, who previously played test rugby for Ireland, will get to go to a World Cup with his country of birth after switching back.

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Nienaber, who were head coach and assistant coach respectively at the last World Cup, have said that they targeted this tournament as being the peak for this Springboks group. The 2019 triumph was an unexpected bonus.

“Since Rassie and I returned to South Africa in 2018 we’ve been building to the 2023 World Cup and we are pleased with where we are going into this World Cup," Nienaber said. “Injuries have had a hand in the final selection, but they are part of the game."

South Africa Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

