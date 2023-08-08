Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market “Illuminating Pathways: Navigating” Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2023-2031

The “Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Unveiling Prosperity: Exploring the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market

Embark on an illuminating journey into the realm of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market. With an initial valuation of $56.62 million in 2019, this market is poised to ascend to new heights, reaching an estimated $79.03 million by 2027, charting a dynamic CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Blood is made up of solid components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, and a liquid component called plasma. Plasma is a straw-colored fluid, comprising 90% water and 10% dissolved gases, proteins, nutrients, ions, and waste materials. It contains a wide variety of proteins that can be isolated on the basis of their solubility characteristics particular to each protein at specific conditions of ethanol concentration, pH, temperature, ionic strength, and protein concentration. This enables extraction of these proteins through sequential precipitation allowing the isolation of certain proteins by centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography.

A Symphony of Elements: Decoding Plasma Fractionation

Beyond Blood: The Composition of Plasma

Dive into the intricate composition of blood, where solid components intertwine with a liquid essence known as plasma. This straw-colored fluid, comprising 90% water and an array of dissolved gases, proteins, nutrients, ions, and waste materials, holds the key to healing. Plasma, a treasure trove of proteins, can be isolated based on their unique solubility characteristics under specific conditions, allowing for a meticulous extraction process through centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is a potentially large healthcare market wherein the presence of public sector is overpowering the private sector, comprising of more than 85% of the hospitals and commune health stations across the country. As per World Bank Group, Vietnam is considered as a middle-income country with a healthcare expenditure of 5.53% of its GDP. To succeed as a middle-income country, the Vietnamese government is currently focusing on building core public health capacities in workforce development, diseases surveillance, emergency management, laboratory systems, and others for prevention and control of diseases. In addition, based on the current demographic trends in Vietnam, it is projected to become an aged society by 2035

Pioneering Possibilities: The World of Plasma Fractionation

Unveil the power of plasma fractionation, a process that gives birth to immunoglobulins, albumin, and other essential protein derivatives. These vital components find their purpose in hematology, immune disorders, infectious diseases, and critical care scenarios, charting a path toward healing, restoration, and wellbeing.

Dynamics of a Burgeoning Market: Catalysts and Challenges

Catalysts Igniting Growth Amid Challenges

Within the vibrant landscape of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market, catalysts and challenges converge:

Catalysts:

Escalating demand for plasma derivatives

Surge in incidences of immunological, hemophilic, metabolic, and neurological disorders

Potential for innovative disease management approaches

Challenges:

Stringent quality standards and logistics

Regulatory complexities

Integrated sourcing and delivery logistics

According to the data published by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2020, some of these illnesses include chronic B-cell leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, multiple myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, respiratory cancers, Chloracne, and diabetes mellitus type 2. Considering the current unmet medical needs within the country, the demand for the plasma products is expected to increase, justifying the ever-increasing incidences of immunological disorders, hemophilia, metabolic, and neurological disorders. Therefore, the country provides lucrative opportunities to the domestic pharmaceutical companies for setting up their plasma fractionation plants to meet the population demand. Considering the country’s need to work towards self-sufficiency in plasma fractionated products, in 2015, a local firm “An Phat Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment JSC” proposed and received a license to develop Vietnam’s 1st plasma fractionation factory.

The plant was scheduled to start the production of albumin, FVIII, prothrombin, IVIG, and other plasma derivatives from 2018. However, considering the unmet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, the production discontinued. Later, in 2019, the blood bank in “Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hospital” was declared to meet the GMP requirements as per European standards for treatment process of plasma. Currently, Vietnam does not have their own plasma manufacturing plant, it imports the plasma fractionated products namely the coagulation factors VIII, factor IX, and albumin, and gamma globulin products from developed countries. Thus, the blood bank provides an opportunity for Vietnam to manufacture their own plasma products and exchange it overseas.

A Pathway to Transformation: Key Market Players

Champions of Change: Key Market Players

Meet the trailblazers steering the evolution of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market:

Baxter International Inc.

Biotest AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Getz Healthcare

Grifols SA

Kedrion Biopharma

Octapharma

Novo Nordisk

Sanova Healthcare

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

A Future Envisioned: Mapping Market Segments

Unraveling the Tapestry of Segments

Delve into the intricacies of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market, characterized by distinct segments:

Product: Albumin Immunoglobulins Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Coagulation Factor VIII Coagulation Factor IX

Application: Neurology Hematology Immunology Critical Care Others

End User: Hospitals Clinical Research Laboratories



