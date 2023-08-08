Capnography Market ” Illuminating Healthcare: Unveiling” Register Substantial Expansion in Next 5 Years

The “Capnography Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Delve into the dynamic world of healthcare innovation as we traverse from a $393.93 million valuation in 2019 to an anticipated $1,181.55 million by 2027, propelled by an impressive CAGR of 13.5% spanning from 2020 to 2027.

Capnography is a medical tool that measures concentration or partial pressure of excised or current carbon dioxide. During anesthesia and intensive care, it is mostly used to monitor CO2 in respiratory gases. It also helps to diagnose causes of respiratory distress, provide feedback on treatment effects in real time, and detect shocks. Growth in prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in surgeries, and increase in geriatric population boosts the market growth. In addition, expanded capnographs used in emergency rooms, endoscopic suites, on-site emergency, trauma areas, and X-ray rooms also boost the market growth. Rise in disposable income and increase in health-care investments by governments & private organizations are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Enter the realm of capnography, a vital medical tool that offers profound insights by measuring carbon dioxide concentration or partial pressure. Primarily utilized during anesthesia and intensive care, capnography monitors CO2 in respiratory gases, providing real-time feedback on treatment efficacy, diagnosing respiratory distress causes, and detecting shocks.

In addition, rise in incidences of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, create a need for efficient medication delivery, thereby driving the market growth. According to the Cancer Research U.K., cancer results in highest number of deaths globally, which has raised clinical urgency to adopt advanced alternatives, such as capnography devices. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018, almost 1.7 million new cancer cases were registered in the U.S., while almost 0.6 million people died due to cancer.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Surge in Surgical Procedures

Growing Geriatric Population

Expansion of Capnographs in Diverse Medical Settings

Increased Healthcare Investments by Governments & Private Entities

Discover the pivotal role capnography plays in the management of chronic conditions like cancer and diabetes, spurring the demand for efficient medication delivery and advanced diagnostic alternatives. With a staggering number of cancer-related deaths globally, the urgency for advanced technologies such as capnography devices is amplified.

Consequentially, growth in adoption of capnography in anesthesia administration in target applications, such as monitoring patients undergoing procedural sedation, intubated patients during patient transfer in hospitals, and in patient-controlled analgesia, is expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period. In addition, rise in application in surgical procedures such as hypoventilation, endotracheal tube placement, and esophageal intubation is anticipated to further drive the market growth.

Monitoring Patients Undergoing Procedural Sedation

Intubated Patients During Hospital Transfers

Patient-Controlled Analgesia

Surgical Procedures like Hypoventilation and Endotracheal Tube Placement

North America: Dominating with Unhealthy Lifestyles & Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

Europe: Regulatory Guidelines & Reimbursement Models Paving the Way

Asia-Pacific: Fostering Growth through Improved Healthcare Systems & Awareness

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

General Electric

Hamilton Bonaduz Ag

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

MASIMO

Medtronic Plc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Group plc. (Smiths Medical)

SLE Ltd.

As capnography continues to redefine healthcare landscapes, it ushers in a new era of precise diagnostics, proactive patient care, and transformative treatments. The fusion of capnography’s insights with healthcare promises a future where advanced technology leads to healthier lives.

Product Type: Capnographs Mainstream Capnographs Sidestream Capnographs Microstream Capnographs Capnography Disposables

Application: Procedural Sedation Pain Management Emergency Medicine Critical Care General Floor Others

End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

