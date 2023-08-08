AI in Healthcare Market “Pioneering Healthcare Transformation: Unveiling” Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2031 | CAGR of 42.8%

The “AI in Healthcare Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Embark on a journey through the evolving landscape of the AI in healthcare market. With a valuation of $4,836.87 million in 2019, this market is poised to skyrocket to a staggering $99,491.58 million by 2027, boasting an impressive CAGR of 42.8% during the period of 2020 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as the science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering. AI is widely applicable in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery.

The growth of the AI in healthcare market is driven by the ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce & patients, increase in adoption of precision medicine, and a notable rise in venture capital investments. In addition, rise in importance of big data in healthcare is expected to fuel the market growth.

Uncover the essence of artificial intelligence (AI) as a driving force in healthcare. AI, characterized as the creation of intelligent machines and programs, is transforming healthcare by infusing reasoning, learning, and problem-solving capabilities into various domains. With applications spanning from medication management to treatment plans and drug discovery, AI is redefining healthcare’s possibilities.

Explore the dynamic forces accelerating the global AI in healthcare market:

Enhancing Patient Outcomes through AI

Strengthening Healthcare Workforce-Patient Coordination

Precision Medicine as an Adoption Driver

Surge in Venture Capital Investments

Embracing the Data Revolution: A Catalyst for AI in Healthcare

Witness the role of big data in healthcare, acting as a driving factor for market growth.

Paving the Way for Progress: Factors Shaping the Market’s Trajectory

Navigate the market’s course with insights into key factors:

Rising Adoption of AI Systems

Technological Advancements as Market Boosters

AI’s Potential in Elderly Care and Emerging Markets

Regulatory Challenges and Adoption Hurdles

Meet the trailblazers at the forefront of the AI in healthcare market:

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Enlitic Inc

General Vision

iCarbonX

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Next IT Corp

Welltok Inc.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the AI in healthcare market through segmentation:

Offering: Hardware Software Services

Algorithm: Deep Learning Querying Method Natural Language Processing Context Aware Processing

Application: Robot-assisted Surgery Virtual Nursing Assistant Administrative Workflow Assistance Fraud Detection Dosage Error Reduction Clinical Trial Participant Identifier Preliminary Diagnosis Others

End User: Healthcare Providers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Patients Payers



– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

