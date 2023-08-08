Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market CAGR of 31.6%, “Illuminating the Path: Navigating” Analysis, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2031

The “XXX” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Pioneering a Revolution: Charting the Course of AI in Drug Discovery

Embark on a journey through the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery and development. With a valuation of $520 million in 2019, this market is poised to ascend to an impressive $4,815 million by 2027, riding a wave of growth at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that relates various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, psychology, mathematics, linguistics, and engineering. In the healthcare industry, AI is applicable in medication management, treatment plans, drug discovery& developments and others.

Unveiling AI's Potential: Transforming Drug Discovery and Beyond

Unraveling AI's Essence: A Bridge to Intelligent Machines

Drug discovery& development includes several processes and phases that demand a huge amount of funds. Furthermore, clinical trials and approval of the drug in the market might be a challenging task. Increase in number of collaborations between pharmaceutical & biotech companies and AI providers are the major driver for this market. Artificial intelligence decreases a large amount of time and cost utilized in the drug discovery and development process, which is mainly influencing the market growth. The increasing demand for cloud-based software that enables the researcher to design drugs quickly and accurately is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning approaches within the life science R&D industry is making drug discovery and development more innovative, time-effective and cost-effective.

Discover the heart of artificial intelligence as a conduit to intelligent machines and computer programs. AI transcends disciplines like biology, computer science, psychology, and engineering, infusing human-like reasoning, learning, and problem-solving capabilities. In the healthcare arena, AI redefines medication management, treatment plans, drug discovery, and beyond.

Navigating the Drug Discovery Odyssey: Catalysts for Market Growth

Catalyzing Transformation: Driving Factors behind Market Surge

Explore the driving forces igniting the global AI for drug discovery and development market:

Collaborations between Pharmaceutical, Biotech Companies, and AI Providers

Revolutionizing Drug Discovery Economics with AI

Cloud-based Software Propelling Rapid and Accurate Drug Design

The Marital Union of AI and Life Science R&D

Trailblazers of Transformation: Meet the Key Players

Forging the Future of Drug Discovery: Introducing Key Players

Meet the visionaries spearheading innovation in the AI for drug discovery and development market:

Alphabet Inc.

Atomwise, Inc

Benevolent AI

Cloud Pharmaceutical

Deep Genomics

Exscientia

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Unveiling Market Dynamics: Segmentation Unveiled

Decoding Market Nuances: An Insight into Segmentation

Uncover the intricacies of the AI for drug discovery and development market through meticulous segmentation:

Type: Target Identification Molecule Screening De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization Preclinical and Clinical Testing

Indication: Oncology Infectious Disease Neurology Others

End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Geography

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

