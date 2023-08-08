Navigating the Global “Butterfly Needle Blood Collection Set Market” Unveiling Growth Trajectories Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2031

The “Butterfly Needle Sets Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Unveiling Growth Trajectory: Illuminating the Butterfly Needle Market

Embark on a journey through the dynamic landscape of the global butterfly needle blood collection set market. Starting at $166.60 million in 2019, this market is poised to soar to new heights, reaching $320.02 million by 2027, fueled by a robust CAGR of 8.20% from 2020 to 2027.

A butterfly needle is a device used to provide access to superficial vein for drawing blood or for an IV injection. These needles are much easier to use and is less painful due to winged tubing structure that allows greater flexibility. In addition, butterfly needles, also known as a winged infusion set or a scalp vein set, are commonly used for babies, young children, and elderly to draw blood or to administer medication. The needles are short and straight with plastic wings attached for phlebotomists to hold during insertion and ease operation. In addition, winged-infusion blood collection needles are ideal for individuals with small or fragile veins. Further, the common butterfly needles, which are frequently used ranges from gauges, with 21 and 23 gauge (G) and the smallest gauge i.e., 25-27G, are being used primarily for pediatric patients.

Redefining Medical Access: Unveiling the Power of Butterfly Needles

Ingenious Medical Access: Unleashing the Potential of Butterfly Needles

Discover the revolutionary impact of butterfly needles, intricate devices that grant access to superficial veins for blood collection or IV injections. Renowned for their ease of use and minimal discomfort, these needles feature winged tubing structures for enhanced flexibility. Catering to a diverse demographic, butterfly needles are particularly popular for infants, young children, and the elderly, offering a pain-free means of drawing blood and administering medication. Equipped with plastic wings, these needles facilitate insertion and operation, making them ideal for individuals with small or fragile veins.

Envisioning the Market Landscape: Navigating Growth Catalysts

Catalysts of Transformation: Unveiling Factors Fueling Market Growth

Unearth the driving forces behind the surging butterfly needle blood collection set market:

Escalating Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally

Versatile Application Spanning Blood Transfusion, Venipuncture, IV Rehydration, and Medication Delivery

Nurturing Long-Term Medication Management

Confluence of Safety and Convenience

Innovators Leading the Transformation: Meet Key Market Players

Forging the Future: Spotlight on Key Market Players

Get acquainted with the trailblazers at the forefront of the butterfly needle blood collection set market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Nipro Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

ISOMed

BioMatrix S.r.l

Unmasking Market Dynamics: Segmenting the Butterfly Needle Market

Piercing Segmentation: Unraveling the Butterfly Needle Market

Navigate the intricate web of the butterfly needle blood collection set market through meticulous segmentation:

Application: Blood Transfusion Venipuncture IV Rehydration Medication Delivery

End User: Hospitals Blood Banks Others



Charting Global Territories: Traversing Market Regions

Mapping Global Footprints: Exploring Market Presence Across Regions

Embark on a global journey through the butterfly needle blood collection set market:

North America: U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Brazil Turkey Venezuela Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

