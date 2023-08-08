The Potential of Borroe ($ROE), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) as Investments

Mahe - News Direct - 8 August 2023 - In the realm of cryptocurrency investments, three assets that warrant consideration are Borroe ($ROE), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX). Each of them boasts distinct strengths and innovations, but Borroe ($ROE) shines brightly with its dedication to transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment, offering a seamless trading experience.



Let’s see which of these assets has the biggest potential.



Borroe ($ROE): Revolutionizing Funding for Web3



Borroe ($ROE) is a pioneering AI-powered funding marketplace. Borroe ($ROE) provides content creators and Web3 participants with the unique opportunity to generate instant cash flows. This can be done by selling future earnings from subscriptions, royalties, and invoices.



As traditional funding systems struggle to adapt to the principles of Web3, Borroe ($ROE) embraces this evolution. Borroe ($ROE) provides a platform for businesses to raise funds using NFTs representing their future or outstanding invoices.



Through the minting and sale of discounted invoice NFTs, Borroe ($ROE) fosters a peer-to-peer ecosystem where buyers can easily trade these NFTs on secondary markets.



During the beta stage, Borroe’s ($ROE) witnessed a 25% surge from its initial price of $0.010 to $0.0125 in Stage 1. Looking ahead to Stage 2, the price of Borroe ($ROE) is projected to reach $0.015. By the end of the presale in Stage 8, Borroe ($ROE) is expected to surge by a substantial 300% from the initial price to $0.040.



Polkadot (DOT) Plunges Upon Binance Futures Delisting



On July 27, Binance Futures discontinued Polkadot (DOT) as a margin asset in Multi-Asset Mode.



The decision prompted Polkadot (DOT) holders to adjust their portfolios accordingly. The transfer-in limit for Polkadot (DOT) in Multi-Assets Mode has been updated to zero, signaling its removal from the platform. Existing Polkadot (DOT) assets have been automatically converted to USDT.



As a consequence of the delisting, Polkadot (DOT) experienced a significant drop in price. Polkadot (DOT) lost 5.7%, from the price of $5.3 on July 27 to $5 on Aug 3. Moreover, the trading volume for Polkadot (DOT) declined by 5.4%, falling from $112 million to $106 million between Aug 2 and Aug 3. Technical indicators are indicating a bearish outlook for Polkadot (DOT), with analysts predicting a potential further decline toward the $4 level in the near future.



Balancer Unleashes DeFi Potential on Avalanche (AVAX)



Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a momentous DeFi breakthrough with the official deployment of Balancer on August 1.



This strategic move aims to bolster the growth of liquid staking on the Avalanche (AVAX) network while offering users a more versatile DeFi tech stack. Balancer seeks collaboration with four prominent LST protocols on Avalanche (AVAX), including sAVAX, ankrAVAX, yyAVAX, and ggAVAX.



The partnership elevates the capabilities of Avalanche's LST and enhances liquidity and market dynamics.



However, Avalanche (AVAX) witnessed a downtrend in the last week. Avalanche’s (AVAX) price fell from $13.4 to $12.5 between July 27 and Aug 3, resulting in a loss of 6.7%. Nevertheless, there was a notable increase in Avalanche’s (AVAX) trading volume during the 24-hour period between Aug 2 and 3, rising by 11% from $106 million to $118 million.



Despite a slight downtrend in the last week, Avalanche's (AVAX) growing trading volume and Balancer's integration signal new opportunities, fostering optimism and growth for Avalanche (AVAX).



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.