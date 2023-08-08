Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market “Elevating Kidney Health” Business Opportunities, and Forecast to 2031

The “XXX” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Unveiling the Power of Dialysis

A Lifesaving Technique

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at $15,681.81 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,164.86 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%

Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. The procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dialysis can be performed in two ways, namely; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis (HD), a filter is used to remove the waste products and extra fluids from blood. The purified blood is then reintroduced into the patient’s body. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called peritoneum and a dialysis solution to clean and purify blood and reinstate it into the patient’s body. Both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis work on a similar principle of purifying the blood and removing toxins from patient;s body, when kidneys are unable to function normally.

A Dual Approach: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis

Navigating Treatment Choices

Explore the two dynamic methods of dialysis:

Hemodialysis (HD): Employing a filter to cleanse blood by eliminating waste products and excess fluids before reinfusing purified blood into the patient’s body.

Employing a filter to cleanse blood by eliminating waste products and excess fluids before reinfusing purified blood into the patient’s body. Peritoneal Dialysis (PD): Harnessing the peritoneum, the inner lining of the abdomen, and a dialysis solution to purify blood, which is then reintroduced into the patient’s body.

Envisioning Market Growth

Charting the Trajectory

Embark on a journey through the growth trajectory of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market:

Valued at $15,681.81 million in 2019

Projections indicate reaching $22,164.86 million by 2027

Anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%

Catalysts of Transformation

Fueling the Market’s Momentum

Unearth the driving forces propelling the market’s growth:

Escalating prevalence of kidney-related diseases

Complexities associated with kidney transplants

Escalating lifestyle and chronic diseases

Emerging complications linked to dialysis treatment

Evolving patient preference towards home hemodialysis (HHD)

Market strategies: acquisitions, partnerships, innovation, and product development by key industry players

Overcoming Challenges

Navigating Hurdles

Examine the potential challenges influencing the market’s landscape:

Complications associated with dialysis treatment

Reimbursement policy disparities in emerging nations

Pioneering Opportunities

Embracing Growth Prospects

Uncover the avenues of opportunity on the horizon:

Shifting patient preference towards home hemodialysis (HHD)

Strategic market approaches: acquisitions, partnerships, innovation, and product development

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Baxter International Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Group

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– Medtronic PLC

– Asahi Kasei Corp.

Deciphering Market Dynamics

Segmenting the Market

Navigate the comprehensive segmentation of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market:

Type: Hemodialysis (Short-term Catheter, Chronic Catheter, Graft, Fistula) Peritoneal Dialysis

Dialysis Site: Hospitals Clinics & Dialysis Centers Home Dialysis

Modality: Conventional Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

Product: Devices Consumables

Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific LAMEA



Stakeholder Advantages

Harvesting Insights

Leverage the advantages this report offers to stakeholders:

Detailed quantitative analysis of market trends and future projections (2020 to 2027)

In-depth understanding of regional trends

Thorough analysis of growth drivers and inhibitors

Strategic planning facilitated by region-specific insights

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

