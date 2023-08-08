Peripheral Artery Disease Market “Advancing Vascular Health” by Share, And Product Demand Forecast Till 2031

The “Peripheral Artery Disease Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Overview

In the landscape of medical advancements, the global peripheral artery disease market has emerged as a focal point of interest, showcasing impressive figures and promising trends. With a valuation of $3,524.77 million in 2019, this market is projected to ascend to $5,715.12 million by the year 2027. Such meteoric growth is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, spanning from 2020 to 2027.

Unraveling Peripheral Artery Disease

Heralding a Silent Threat

Beyond the confines of the heart and brain, the menace of peripheral artery disease (PAD) lurks, imperceptibly affecting blood vessels. Plaque accumulation, composed of cholesterol, fat, calcium, fibrous tissue, and other constituents, precipitates PAD. The arteries that transport vital life force to the extremities, organs, and cranium bear the brunt of this affliction. While the legs are often the primary target, the arteries leading to the heart, head, arms, kidneys, and abdomen can also fall victim.

Factors Propelling and Hindering Growth

Driving Forces

The relentless expansion of the geriatric populace is a catalyst for the proliferation of peripheral artery diseases. Simultaneously, the uptick in product approvals fosters an environment conducive to market growth. Moreover, the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension amplifies the risk of PAD, further propelling the market’s expansion. The introduction of advanced products, notably drug-eluting stents, and a favorable reimbursement landscape further bolster growth.

Impeding Factors

However, amidst the flourishing market, the specter of product recalls casts a shadow. Moreover, the challenge of restenosis, the recurrence of PAD following treatment, poses a formidable impediment to the market’s progress.

Geographical Dynamics

North America’s Dominance and Beyond

In the geographical realm, North America has cemented its prominence, commanding a significant market share in 2019. This dominance is attributed to well-endowed healthcare institutions, robust adoption of PAD products, and a sophisticated medical infrastructure. Notably, the United States stands as the focal point for key market players, buoyed by a high awareness of PAD devices. However, the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are emerging as burgeoning landscapes, harboring untapped potential. The confluence of improved healthcare provisions, disposable income, and rapid economic growth positions these regions as lucrative hubs.

Segmenting the Market

Delving into the Market Segments

The global peripheral artery disease market is a tapestry woven from various segments, each contributing to its intricate design. Categorized by type, these segments include:

Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons

Old/Normal Balloons

Cutting and Scoring Balloons

Drug-Coated Balloons

Peripheral Stents

Self-expandable

Balloon-expandable

Covered

Drug-eluting Stents

Peripheral Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Permanent Filters

Retrievable Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Thrombectomy Devices Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

Atherectomy Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Peripheral Accessories

Vascular Closure Devices

Introducer Sheaths

Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Devices

Geographic Divisions

Exploring Regions

The global tapestry of the peripheral artery disease market stretches across distinct regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Illuminating Key Players

Profiles in Industry Excellence

The narrative of the global peripheral artery disease market is intricately woven with the contributions of key players who shape its trajectory:

Abbott Laboratories

AngioDynamics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

TERUMO CORPORATION.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

