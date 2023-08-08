U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market “Unveiling the Role of Advanced Wound Care” Industry Trends, Size and Forecast Report By 2031

The “U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Charting a Path to Progress

In the realm of medical innovation, the U.S. advanced wound care market stands as a beacon of transformative growth. In 2019, it commanded a valuation of $3.35 billion, and by 2027, it is poised to ascend to $4.97 billion, propelled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% spanning the period from 2020 to 2027.

Aiding Chronic Wounds on a Fast Track

Within this dynamic landscape, advanced wound care products emerge as a critical lifeline for individuals grappling with chronic wounds. These wounds demand specialized attention due to their prolonged healing timelines and the associated financial burden. The journey to wound healing unfolds through two pathways: traditional wound care (TWC) and advanced wound care (AWC). The latter, fortified by efficiency and effectiveness, expedites the healing process.

Catalyzing Forces and Inhibiting Barriers

Propelling Progress

The meteoric rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with a burgeoning geriatric population, fuels the upward trajectory of the U.S. advanced wound care market. The limitations of traditional wound healing techniques and the embrace of evidence-based treatments like silver dressings, hyperbaric oxygen, electrotherapy, and ultrasound for chronic wounds further galvanize market growth. The amplification of awareness programs, endeavors to curtail hospital stays for cost reduction, and a preference for wound care solutions that optimize therapeutic outcomes contribute to this growth narrative.

Insights for Stakeholders

Illuminating Avenues for Action

For stakeholders navigating this dynamic landscape, this report delivers invaluable insights:

A quantitative analysis spanning 2020 to 2027, unraveling prevailing market trends and opportunities.

A comprehensive regional analysis, providing nuanced perspectives for tailored strategies.

A detailed examination of drivers and constraints shaping the trajectory of the U.S. advanced wound care market.

A Glimpse at the Vanguard

Profiles in Progress

The narrative of the U.S. advanced wound care market is enriched by the contributions of key players:

3M (Acelity Inc.)

Adynxx, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH)

Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences)

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Market Dynamics and Segmentation

Unraveling the Tapestry

This market’s intricacies unfold through a prism of product, application, and end-user segments:

Product Spectrum

Infection Management Silver Wound Dressings Non-silver Dressings Collagen Dressings

Exudate Management Hydrocolloid Dressings Foam Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings

Active Wound Care Skin Substitutes Xenograft Allografts Cell-based Bioengineering Growth Factors

Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Others



Application Landscape

Chronic Wounds Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wounds Burns & Trauma Surgical Wounds



End User Profile

Hospitals

Community Health Service Centers

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

