Surrogacy Market “Illuminating the Evolution of the Global” Share, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

Navigating the Path of Reproductive Advancement

In the dynamic realm of reproductive solutions, the global surrogacy market emerges as a beacon of transformative growth. Commencing with a valuation of $112.80 million in 2015, this market is poised to ascend to a notable $201.40 million by 2025. This journey is underscored by a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, spanning from 2016 to 2025.

Deciphering the Landscape of Surrogacy

Orchestrating Parenthood through Assisted Reproduction

Surrogacy stands as a method of assisted reproduction, wherein intended parents collaborate with a surrogate to carry the baby to term. Within this framework, two distinct assisted reproductive procedures unfold: traditional and gestational. In the traditional approach, the surrogate employs her own eggs, establishing her as the biological mother. Conversely, gestational surrogacy severs any biological link between the surrogate and the baby. Within the surrogacy realm, altruistic practices also take center stage, where surrogates, often close relatives, forgo monetary compensation. The market comprises both altruistic and commercial practices, albeit with commercial practice limitations in many global regions.

Dynamics of Progress and Challenges

Propellers and Limiters

The surrogacy market is propelled by an array of factors, including escalating infertility cases, a growing trend of delayed pregnancies, technological advancements in fertility procedures, and a surge in gamete donations. Additionally, heightened health awareness concerning fertility issues, the availability of fertility treatments, increased disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further catalyze market growth.

Historical cases, like that of Baby M in 1986, led to stringent surrogacy laws, prompting the adoption of gestational practices to navigate legal complexities. Despite regulations, market demand remained steadfast, spurred by technological leaps in assisted reproductive techniques and surging infertility cases. Moreover, the rise of new fertility and surrogacy clinics, coupled with an increase in same-sex marriages, unveils promising growth avenues. The concept of fertility tourism is also expected to flourish, especially in developing economies. Nevertheless, the high cost of procedures and stringent regulations in certain countries pose as impediments to market expansion.

Insights for Stakeholders

Navigating the Terrain of Opportunity

For stakeholders traversing this dynamic market, a treasure trove of insights awaits:

A comprehensive analysis of market trends, along with current estimations in the surrogacy domain.

Quantitative analysis spanning from 2015 to 2025, illuminating prevailing market opportunities.

A deep exploration of market dynamics based on procedures and services, unraveling industry trends.

An insightful examination of key players and their strategies, offering a panoramic view of the competitive market landscape.

Architects of Progress

Profiles Shaping the Trajectory

The narrative of the global surrogacy market is enriched by the contributions of key players:

New Hope Fertility Center

IVI RMA Global

Clinic Scanfert

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

NOVA IVI Fertility

Houston Fertility Center

Ovation Fertility

Extraordinary Conceptions

Care Fertility Group

Growing Generations LLC

A Future of Fertility and Choice

As the global surrogacy market advances, stakeholders are poised to navigate a landscape ripe with potential. This realm, dedicated to pioneering parenthood through innovation and compassion, holds the promise of reshaping the journey to parenthood and nurturing new beginnings.

Segments of Progress

Crafting a Spectrum of Diversity

The global surrogacy market takes form through a diverse spectrum of segments:

By Type

Gestational Surrogacy

Traditional Surrogacy

By Technology

IVF with ICSI

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

IVF without ICSI

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

Key target audience are:

Business Owners and Executives:

Market research reports provide valuable insights and data to business owners and executives who are responsible for strategic decision-making.

They use the information to assess market opportunities, develop business strategies, and make informed choices regarding market entry, expansion, product development, and investments.

Marketing and Sales Professionals:

Market research reports help marketing and sales professionals understand customer preferences, market trends, and competitive landscape.

This information assists in developing effective marketing strategies, identifying target audiences, positioning products, and gaining a competitive advantage.

Product Development and Innovation Teams:

Market research reports provide valuable information on emerging trends, consumer needs, and gaps in the market.

Product development and innovation teams rely on these insights to develop new products or improve existing offerings that align with customer demands and market trends.

Investors and Financial Analysts: –

Investors and financial analysts use market research reports to assess the potential returns and risks associated with investments in a particular industry or market.

The reports provide insights into market growth, competitive landscape, key players, and investment opportunities.

Market Researchers and Consultants: –

Market research reports serve as a valuable resource for market researchers and consultants who require comprehensive and up-to-date information on specific industries or markets.

They rely on these reports to gather data, analyze market trends, and provide strategic recommendations to clients.

Government and Regulatory Authorities:

Market research reports can inform government bodies and regulatory authorities about industry trends, market dynamics, and the impact of regulations.

These reports help in formulating policies, assessing market competitiveness, and monitoring market conditions.

Academics and Researchers:

Market research reports provide a rich source of data and analysis for academic researchers studying market dynamics, industry trends, and consumer behavior.

They use these reports to support their research, validate hypotheses, and gain a broader understanding of specific markets.

