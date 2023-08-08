Doraemon exhibition coming to Taipei in December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Doraemon is coming to Taipei.

Promoters announced on Monday (Aug. 7) that The Doraemon Exhibition (THE哆啦A夢展) will open in Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall on Dec. 6 and run until April 7, 2024. Organizers said the exhibition will feature unique interpretations of Doraemon and other characters from the series by Japanese artists Takashi Murakami, Yoshitomo Nara, Ninagawa Mika, and more than 20 others.

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series created by author Fujiko F. Fujio, and has a history of more than 50 years. The exhibition was originally intended to be held in 2020 to celebrate the manga’s semicentennial, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Past editions of the international touring exhibition have featured Fujio’s original sketches of the manga, and limited-edition collectables. Tickets will be available from UDN ticketing, and early bird tickets will be available at a discounted price in September for those who fill out a survey set by the organizers.

Doraemon, an earless robotic cat who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help a boy named Nobita Nobi, frequently ranks among the most popular anime characters of all time. The manga and has been adapted to TV, movies, video games, merchandise, and even has an officially licensed collaboration with 7-Eleven in Taiwan.



(Facebook, The Doraemon Exhibition image)