Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Doraemon exhibition coming to Taipei in December

Exhibition to feature Doraemon art by Takashi Murakami, Yoshitomo Nara, among others

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/08 20:42
(Facebook, The Doraemon Exhibition image)

(Facebook, The Doraemon Exhibition image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Doraemon is coming to Taipei.

Promoters announced on Monday (Aug. 7) that The Doraemon Exhibition (THE哆啦A夢展) will open in Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall on Dec. 6 and run until April 7, 2024. Organizers said the exhibition will feature unique interpretations of Doraemon and other characters from the series by Japanese artists Takashi Murakami, Yoshitomo Nara, Ninagawa Mika, and more than 20 others.

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series created by author Fujiko F. Fujio, and has a history of more than 50 years. The exhibition was originally intended to be held in 2020 to celebrate the manga’s semicentennial, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Past editions of the international touring exhibition have featured Fujio’s original sketches of the manga, and limited-edition collectables. Tickets will be available from UDN ticketing, and early bird tickets will be available at a discounted price in September for those who fill out a survey set by the organizers.

Doraemon, an earless robotic cat who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help a boy named Nobita Nobi, frequently ranks among the most popular anime characters of all time. The manga and has been adapted to TV, movies, video games, merchandise, and even has an officially licensed collaboration with 7-Eleven in Taiwan.

Doraemon exhibition coming to Taipei in December
(Facebook, The Doraemon Exhibition image)
Doraemon
The Doraemon Exhibition
Manga
Japanese culture
Japanese anime
Takashi Murakami
Yoshitomo Nara
Ninagawa Mika
Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall
Fujiko F. Fujio

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan 'boys love' comics hit hot spot at home and abroad
Taiwan 'boys love' comics hit hot spot at home and abroad
2023/07/21 17:34
Video shows Taiwan honor guard fight with protestor who sprayed paint on Chiang Kai-shek statue
Video shows Taiwan honor guard fight with protestor who sprayed paint on Chiang Kai-shek statue
2023/04/27 18:47
CKS Memorial Hall military guard in Taipei: Dictator worship or tourist draw?
CKS Memorial Hall military guard in Taipei: Dictator worship or tourist draw?
2023/03/24 10:58
10 must-see exhibitions during Taiwan's Lunar New Year holidays
10 must-see exhibitions during Taiwan's Lunar New Year holidays
2023/01/05 18:34
South Taiwan gets bad rap from locals as a tourist destination for foreigners
South Taiwan gets bad rap from locals as a tourist destination for foreigners
2022/12/19 18:16