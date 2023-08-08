New VietJet Air flights make travel from Taiwan to Vietnam’s Nha Trang easier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travel will be cut to just 2.5 hours between Kaohsiung and Vietnam’s coastal resort city of Nha Trang when VietJet Air launches direct flights in October.

A collaboration with the Crystal Bay Group (CBG), a Vietnamese travel services provider, the low-cost airline will operate three flights each from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport to Cam Ranh International Airport per week, wrote UDN.

With the new service, CBG hopes to stir up interest in traveling to cities like Nha Trang and Da Lat. Nha Trang is a tourist attraction famed for its beaches and scuba diving appeal, while Da Lat, in a highland region, is known for its temperate weather and mimosa and marigold blossoms.

Bilateral travel is picking up post-COVID and Vietnam emerged as the largest source of international visitors for Taiwan in 2022, counting over 135,000 arrivals. In 2019, before the pandemic hit, Taiwan saw over 400,000 visitors from the Southeast Asian country, per CNA.

Vietnam also makes the top five most popular destinations for Taiwanese travelers. The surge in popularity can be attributed to the country’s fine weather, food, natural treasure, and relatively low cost, according to CBG.