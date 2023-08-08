Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei tight-lipped on reports Mayor to visit Shanghai for twin cities forum

Forum to be held in Shanghai late August, with 11 elected officials reportedly accompanying Chiang Wan-an

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/08 17:29
Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an delivers a speech in Taipei in July. (CNA photo)

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an delivers a speech in Taipei in July. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安）will reportedly attend the Taipei-Shanghai twin cities forum scheduled for Aug. 29 to 31, though a spokesperson for Tapei city would not confirm the reports.

UDN reports an unnamed source who said that the Taipei Mayor will be in attendance, while a spokesperson for Taipei City said that they are still in the process of coordinating the visit and will announce details publicly when confirmed. Sources familiar with the matter said that Chiang will sign three MOUs between the Taipei and Shanghai governments, pertaining to sports exchanges, exhibition marketing, and green energy projects.

11 elected Taipei officials will reportedly accompany Chiang, with members of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) drawing lots to decide who goes. The source also said that this year’s Twin Cities Forum has been organized to avoid conflicting with the anniversary of the Aug. 23 Artillery Battle that occurred during the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958.

The Taipei-Shanghai forum was first held in 2010 by former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) of the KMT, and was continued by the TPP’s Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) when he took office as Taipei Mayor in 2014.
Taipei-Shanghai Twin City Forum
Chiang Wan-an
cross strait relations
Cross strait exchange
Kuomintang (KMT)
Taiwan People’s Party (TPP)
Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌)
Ko Wen-je (柯文哲)

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan for Ketagalan Forum
Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan for Ketagalan Forum
2023/08/07 17:46
KMT chair's plans for party unity backfire spectacularly
KMT chair's plans for party unity backfire spectacularly
2023/08/05 13:37
Taiwan president sends message of support to Beijing flood victims
Taiwan president sends message of support to Beijing flood victims
2023/08/03 20:22
Wargames expose US, Japan not fully prepared to defend Taiwan: Former US officials
Wargames expose US, Japan not fully prepared to defend Taiwan: Former US officials
2023/08/03 13:20
Taiwan political party raises eyebrows with ‘Vote White, Vote Right' slogan
Taiwan political party raises eyebrows with ‘Vote White, Vote Right' slogan
2023/07/30 19:40