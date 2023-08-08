Hygiene Revolution: Peracetic Acid Impact on Healthcare and Beyond | Report By Market.us

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Peracetic Acid Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Peracetic Acid market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Peracetic Acid Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

In 2022, the Global Peracetic Acid Market was valued at US$ 905 Million. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9%.

Key Takeaways:

The Peracetic Acid market is characterized by its versatile applications as a powerful disinfectant, sanitizer, and oxidizing agent. With strong antimicrobial properties, peracetic acid finds use in various industries, including healthcare, food and beverage processing, water treatment, and agriculture. The market’s growth is driven by increasing awareness of hygiene and safety measures, especially in healthcare settings.

Peracetic acid’s effectiveness against a wide range of microorganisms, short degradation time, and low environmental impact contribute to its popularity. However, challenges include handling and storage safety concerns, regulatory compliance, and competition from alternative disinfection methods. Overall, the Peracetic Acid market continues to expand, meeting the demand for efficient and sustainable disinfection solutions across industries.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Evonik Industries AG



Kemira Oyj



Solvay S.A.



Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.



Airedale Chemical Company Ltd.



Ecolab Inc.



Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd



Hydrite Chemical



Other Key Players

Peracetic Acid Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Based on Purity

Solution

Distilled

Based on Application

Sterilizer

Sanitizer

Disinfectant

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Food & beverage

Healthcare Industries

Water treatment

Pulp & paper bleaching

Other End-Users

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In Future? and How big is the Peracetic Acid Industry?

Peracetic Acid Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Peracetic Acid market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Drivers:

Rising Hygiene Awareness: Increasing awareness about the importance of hygiene and sanitation, especially in healthcare and food processing industries, drives the demand for effective disinfection agents like peracetic acid. Stringent Regulations: Stringent regulations and guidelines for disinfection and sanitation in industries such as healthcare, food, and water treatment stimulate the adoption of peracetic acid due to its efficacy. Food Safety Concerns: Growing concerns about foodborne illnesses and microbial contamination in the food and beverage industry propel the demand for reliable disinfection solutions. Water Treatment Demand: The need for effective water treatment solutions in municipal and industrial settings fuels the adoption of peracetic acid due to its potent oxidizing properties. Environmentally Friendly: Peracetic acid’s low environmental impact, as it decomposes into harmless byproducts, aligns with sustainability goals, attracting environmentally conscious industries.

Restraints:

Handling and Storage Challenges: Peracetic acid’s corrosive nature and potential health hazards require careful handling and storage protocols, adding complexity to its use. Safety Concerns: Occupational exposure risks and potential adverse health effects on workers handling peracetic acid can deter its adoption in certain industries. Regulatory Compliance: Strict regulatory compliance requirements, especially in healthcare and food processing, can be a restraint due to the need for meticulous monitoring and documentation. Cost Considerations: The cost of peracetic acid and its application equipment can be higher compared to alternative disinfection methods, impacting its adoption. Competition from Alternatives: Competition from other disinfection agents and technologies, such as chlorine-based compounds and UV treatment, poses a challenge to peracetic acid’s market share.

Opportunities:

Healthcare Sector Growth: The expanding healthcare sector, including hospitals and clinics, presents opportunities for peracetic acid adoption as a potent disinfectant to ensure patient safety. Food Processing Industry: The need for effective food safety measures opens avenues for peracetic acid in disinfecting food processing equipment, packaging, and storage areas. Water Treatment Demand: Increasing demand for clean and safe water in both municipal and industrial applications creates opportunities for peracetic acid in water treatment. Agricultural Applications: Peracetic acid’s potential as a safe and environmentally friendly disinfectant in agriculture, for irrigation systems and post-harvest storage, offers growth prospects. Sustainability Initiatives: Growing focus on sustainable practices in various industries aligns with peracetic acid’s low environmental impact, enhancing its appeal.

Challenges:

Handling and Safety Concerns: The corrosive and potentially hazardous nature of peracetic acid requires strict adherence to safety protocols and training. Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to stringent regulations and guidelines in industries like healthcare and food processing can be challenging due to monitoring and documentation requirements. Cost-Effectiveness: Demonstrating the cost-effectiveness of peracetic acid compared to alternative disinfection methods may be a challenge, impacting adoption. Material Compatibility: Ensuring compatibility with various materials used in equipment and surfaces is crucial to prevent damage and ensure effective disinfection. Knowledge and Training: Proper training and knowledge dissemination about the correct application of peracetic acid are essential to maximize its effectiveness and minimize risks.

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales:

Healthcare Preparedness: The ongoing emphasis on infection control in healthcare settings drives the adoption of peracetic acid for effective disinfection. Food Safety Focus: Heightened consumer demand for safe and hygienic food products encourages the use of peracetic acid in food processing and packaging. Water Quality Management: The need for reliable water treatment solutions, especially in industrial settings, propels the demand for peracetic acid. Sustainable Solutions: Industries seeking environmentally friendly disinfection options are turning to peracetic acid due to its minimal environmental impact. Advanced Application Techniques: Innovations in application methods, such as automated systems and optimized dosing, enhance the efficiency of peracetic acid usage.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

