Construction Aggregates Market 2023 Building the Foundation: Understanding

Construction Aggregates Market Overview: The construction aggregates market involves the extraction, processing, and distribution of materials like crushed stone, sand, gravel, and recycled concrete used in construction activities. These aggregates provide strength and stability to concrete, asphalt, and other construction materials. The market growth is driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and the demand for sustainable construction practices. Key applications include road construction, residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

The construction aggregates market is fueled by the increasing demand for infrastructure and the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives promote the use of recycled aggregates in construction.

The growing popularity of green and smart cities drives the demand for sustainable construction materials.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, attributed to extensive infrastructure development in China and India.

Heidelberg Cement AG.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

LSR Group PJSC.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH plc.

EUROCEMENT Holding AG.

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.

Crushed stone

Sand

Gravel

Other aggregates

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

