Solvents Market [IMPACT COVID-19] Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2031

Global Solvents Market: Riding High on Growth and Environmental Focus

The global solvents market exhibited a commanding market value of USD 26 billion in 2021, with projections painting a promising picture of reaching USD 49.6 billion by 2030. This expansion is set to be powered by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. The consumption of solvents in 2021 stood at around 27.4 million metric tons.

Solvents, the substances that dissolve solutes to create solutions, are poised for growth driven by several factors. The rising demand for bio and green solvents, coupled with agricultural sector needs, and the COVID-19-induced surge in solvent demand from key application areas, is expected to propel the market. Moreover, a growing inclination towards safe, effective, and eco-friendly products, alongside an increased use of adhesives and sealants across industries, is likely to further fuel market growth.

However, the market isn’t without challenges. Stringent regulatory frameworks and potential health risks associated with solvent exposure are likely to impede market growth. The market was also dented by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the paints and coatings industry, affecting market growth.

Key Growth Catalysts

1. Rising Demand for Bio & Green Solvents

The surge in demand for environmentally friendly solvents, often known as bio and green solvents, is a pivotal growth driver. These solvents, derived from agricultural crops, are gaining traction across various industries including engineering, pharmaceuticals, printing, and construction. They offer both environmental sustainability and human health benefits, making them an attractive alternative to crude-oil-based solvents.

Segment Insights

The global solvents market can be dissected into type, application, and source segments.

By Type

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Ketones

Esters

Chlorinated Solvents

Glycol Ethers

Other Solvents

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives and Cosmetics

Rubber & Polymer

Personal Care

Agricultural Chemicals

Metal Cleaning

Printing Inks

By Source

Petrochemical-Based

Bio and Green

Regional Snapshot

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the market by 2030, driven by rapid growth in petroleum refineries and the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies like India and China.

Europe is projected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period due to a growing focus on manufacturing solvents.

The Middle East is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate of around 8%, primarily attributed to the flourishing personal care and cosmetics industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global solvents market include Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow Chemicals, Solvay SA, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Indorama Ventures Limited, Sasol Solvents, Maruzen Petrochemicals, among others. The top four players collectively hold about a quarter of the market share.

These players are actively engaged in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to fortify their market presence. For instance, ExxonMobil partnered with SABIC to establish a manufacturing facility in Texas, U.S., aimed at providing materials for various industries, from packaging to automotive coolants.

Insights for a Stronger Future

The global solvents market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging trends, diversification strategies, and competitive landscapes. It unveils product development, technological innovations, and emerging technologies to steer the market’s course.

Envisioning Tomorrow

The report presents a roadmap for the future, addressing vital questions such as:

What is the projected size and growth of the global solvents market?

How did COVID-19 impact the market?

Which segments offer investment potential?

What opportunities arise in the competitive landscape?

What technological trends and regulations shape the market?

How do leading players share the market?

What strategic avenues pave the way for market entry?

