Hyaluronic Acid Market [ADVANTAGES] Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years 2031

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market: Gearing Up for Exponential Growth

The global hyaluronic acid market showcased a robust market value of USD 7.94 billion in 2021, with a stellar projection to surge to USD 20.01 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to be accompanied by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.53% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market’s volume in 2021 reached 2,156.23 metric tons.

The hyaluronic acid landscape is set for substantial expansion, propelled by escalating demand for anti-aging products and aesthetic therapies. Additionally, the surging popularity and multifaceted applications of hyaluronic acid products in domains like dry eye treatment and osteoarthritis management are pivotal drivers of market growth.

Navigating the Influences

1. Growing Demand for Anti-aging Cosmetics and Aesthetic Therapies

The market’s rapid growth can be attributed to the soaring consumption of anti-aging cosmetic products. For instance, statistics from Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2020 revealed a staggering 17.7 million cosmetic procedures conducted in 2018. Similarly, the International Society of Plastic Surgery reported 1.5 million individuals aged 51-64 undergoing botulinum toxin procedures globally in 2019. This strong demand for cosmetic treatments is propelling the hyaluronic acid market forward.

2. Increasing Use in Osteoarthritis and Dry Eye Management

Hyaluronic acid’s versatile applications, including osteoarthritis, dry eye, and cosmetics, are playing a pivotal role in market expansion. A study published in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery highlighted the increasing use of hyaluronic acid injections for knee osteoarthritis in Medicare beneficiaries from 2012 to 2018. This growing adoption across various sectors is contributing significantly to the market’s growth.

Segmentation Insights

The global hyaluronic acid market can be dissected based on product, grade, formulation, application, distribution channel, and use.

By Product

Pills

Liquid

Injection Single Cycle Injection Three Cycle Injection Five Cycle Injection

Powder

Others

By Grade

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

By Formulation

HA + Lidocaine

HA

By Application

Aesthetics

Osteoarthristis

Pharmaceutical API

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Opthalmology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Use

Medical Use Dermatology Clinics Cosmetic Surgery Centers Pharmaceutical Industry

Non-Medical Use Food Industry Personal Care



Regional Outlook

North America is poised to lead the market, capturing over 35% of the share, thanks to strategic advancements by key players.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an impressive rate of 12.64%, driven by research investments and the booming cosmetic industry in countries like Thailand, Japan, and China.

Europe and the Middle East are also projected to experience substantial growth due to increasing adoption of hyaluronic acid products.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global hyaluronic acid market include Allergan plc, Evonic Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Anika therapeutics, Sanofi, Ferring B.V, Life Core Biomedical LLC, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a, Galderma Genzyme Corp., and Bausch & Lomb Inc. These players are actively engaged in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and research initiatives to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Bausch + Lomb recently announced significant data from the second phase of the MOJAVE trial, evaluating an investigational drug to treat dry eye disease.

Charting a Successful Future

The global hyaluronic acid market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging trends, competitive landscapes, and product development. It unveils a roadmap for future growth and answers crucial questions about the market’s size, trends, competitive dynamics, and strategic avenues for entry.

Insights for Tomorrow

The report addresses essential questions like:

What’s the projected size and growth of the global hyaluronic acid market?

How did COVID-19 impact the market?

Where are the investment opportunities?

What’s the competitive landscape?

What technological trends and regulations shape the market?

What’s the market share of leading players?

What strategies are favorable for market entry?

