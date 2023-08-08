Renewable Drones Market and its Growth Trajectory, Influences, and Regional Insights 2031

In the ever-evolving landscape of renewable energy, the global renewable drones market has established its presence with a market size of US$ 51 million in 2021. The trajectory appears promising, with forecasts pointing towards exponential growth to reach US$ 152 million by 2030, driven by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Influential Factors Propelling the Market

The ascent of the global renewable drones market is primarily steered by the accelerating adoption of drones for diverse operations, particularly inspections within the renewable energy sector. The heightened awareness of environmental concerns coupled with a surge in demand for sustainable solutions further fuels the growth of this market during the study period.

Technical advancements and international agreements form another potent catalyst. As construction activities flourish in solar and wind farms, the demand for renewable drones is poised to soar. The intrinsic benefits of drones, such as cost-effective inspection operations, reduced maintenance time, and their efficacy in various applications including wind turbine inspection, ship surveillance, and offshore platform inspection, are significant growth accelerators.

However, the growth trajectory might encounter hurdles due to stringent regulations that govern drone operations, potentially limiting their use.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had its impact on the renewable drones market. The disruption in supply chains and labor shortages affected manufacturing units. Additionally, restrictions on investments impeded industry growth.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the leading market for renewable drones. Driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and population growth, this region is at the forefront of the market. Robust economies like China and India are witnessing substantial investments in the energy sector, and the declining costs of solar panels align well with growing government initiatives for a cleaner environment.

Key Competitors

Several key players are actively shaping the renewable drones market, including DJI Enterprise, Terra Drone, DroneDeploy, Parrot Group, ABJ Drones, DRONE VOLT Group, Sitemark, Skylark Drones, PrecisionXYZ, Flyability, FORCE Technology, Droneflight, Above Surveying, Siemens, SPH Engineering, Raptor Maps, SkySpecs, NanoNet Technologies, GarudaUAV, ARBOREA INTELLBIRD, AirProbe, Helvetic, ideaForge, Cyberhawk, Balmore Group, Aerospec Technologies, and other notable industry participants.

Market Segmentation

The global renewable drones market segmentation centers around type, application, end-user, and region:

Type:

Multirotor

Fixed-wing

Application:

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Military, Defense & Aerospace

Others

End-User:

Solar (Solar PV, Solar CSP)

Wind

Regional Insights:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Western Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe; Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

As the global renewable drones market continues to gain altitude, driven by innovative technologies, environmental consciousness, and regional dynamics, its impact on various sectors, especially renewable energy, remains pivotal to shaping a greener future.

