Landscape of Liquid Polyester Resin Market and Its Trajectory through Dynamics, Impacts, and Regional Insights

The global liquid polyester resin market commenced with a size of US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. Anticipating a continuous upward trajectory, this market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion by 2030. This growth story will be etched with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Exploring the Essence of Liquid Polyester Resin

Liquid saturated polyester resin takes center stage as a versatile constituent with a saturated polyester backbone. Eclipsing unsaturated polyester resins, saturated polyester presents attributes of lowered reactivity and molecular weight. It emerges as a significant reactant and plasticizer in the production of urethane polymers. Its exceptional qualities of adhesion and durability make it a preferred choice across multifarious applications such as automotive paints, can and coil coatings, industrial paints, and both flexible and rigid packaging.

Key Influential Factors

The global expanse of the market is facilitated by burgeoning consumer goods demand, resonating across various global regions. A harmonious symphony is orchestrated by escalating automotive production and sales, fostering a higher consumption of automotive paints and coatings. Additionally, the realm of industrial coil coatings also beckons, mirroring the growth of sectors like steel, chemicals, consumer goods, and fertilizers, further elevating the demand for liquid polyester resin.

A surge in construction activities, embraced by both developing and developed nations, aligned with supportive governmental initiatives, synergistically propels the liquid polyester resin market. While this market exhibits remarkable potential, environmental concerns pertaining to liquid polyester resin cast a shadow that might impact growth during the forecast period.

Navigating Through the COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a palpable influence on the liquid polyester resin market. The consequential economic downturn and the subsequent imposition of lockdowns led to a decline in consumer purchasing power. Simultaneously, the focus on infrastructural development underwent a shift, further dampening the demand for liquid polyester resins.

Unveiling Regional Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region unfurls as a dynamic hub, poised to register the highest growth rate within the liquid polyester resin market. The driving force stems from augmented demand across industries like automotive, construction, and general manufacturing. The allure of liquid saturated polyester resin in the region is magnified by the evolving lifestyle and escalating disposable income of its population. Moreover, the region’s advantage of abundant low-cost labor and accessible raw materials augments its competitive edge.

A Glimpse at Key Competitors

The roster of key players sculpting the liquid polyester resin market includes Unitika Ltd, SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., TOYOBO CO. LTD., Evonik Industries, Stepan Company, Arkema S.A., Covestro AG, Thai Urethane Plastic Co., Ltd., Nippon Gohsei, and other notable participants.

Market Segmentation in Focus

The global liquid polyester resin market embraces a meticulous segmentation that accentuates its nuances:

Application:

Can & Coil Coatings

Automotive Coatings

2K PU Coatings

Others

End-User:

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Western Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe; Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

As the global liquid polyester resin market embarks on its trajectory, it holds the potential to metamorphose various industries through its applications, ultimately shaping a vibrant and sustainable future.

