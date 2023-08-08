Will Field to Rejoin Chubb as Head of Casualty, Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 August 2023 - Chubb announced today that Will Field will rejoin the company in Q1 2024 as the Head of Casualty, Asia. In this key role, Field will have responsibility for the management and performance of the company's Casualty portfolio across Asia.



Based in Singapore, Field will report to Chris Gough who was recently promoted to the Head of Property & Casualty, Asia.



With almost 20 years' experience, Field started his career as a commercial and insurance lawyer. He joined ACE in 2010 and worked with ACE and Chubb for 12 years in senior claims management roles, including Claims Manager, Casualty & Multinational, Asia Pacific and Head of Claims, Singapore. Most recently, Field was the Head of Claims in Asia Pacific for Everest.



On announcing Field's appointment, Gough said, "We are delighted to welcome Will back to Chubb – his technical knowhow and understanding of the legal environment across the region, coupled with his commitment to delivering superior customer service make him the ideal person to lead our growing Casualty portfolio in Asia."



Hashtag: #Chubb



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.



