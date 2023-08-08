Harvesting Robot Market [HOW TO INCREASE] Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth 2031

Global Harvesting Robot Market: Growth and Trends

In 2020, the global harvesting robot market achieved a market value of USD 512.4 Million, and it is projected to reach an impressive USD 1,827.9 Million by the year 2027, reflecting a robust CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Harvesting robots, designed to autonomously pick fruits under specific environmental conditions, are gaining prominence due to escalating demands for food security and the increasing awareness of smart agriculture practices. These factors are poised to drive significant growth in the market. Furthermore, the market is being propelled by the need for heightened productivity from existing agricultural lands and the integration of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field.

However, it is important to note that the efficiency of harvesting robots may pose a challenge to their widespread adoption, potentially restraining market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on the market, leading to a slight decline in the sales of harvesting robots among major industry players.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS114

Key Growth Influencers

1. Growing Demand for Food Security

The imperative of food security, encompassing both food availability and accessibility, is catalyzing the need for automation across various stages of the agricultural sector. Harvesting, a critical stage in food production, is benefiting from this trend. As the global population continues to surge, researchers and scientists are intensifying efforts to secure sustainable food sources, thereby boosting the adoption of harvesting robots.

2. Increasing Awareness of Smart Agriculture

Smart agriculture leverages advanced technologies such as sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and artificial intelligence to optimize farming processes. This paradigm shift is driving the uptake of robots, including harvesting robots, as they enhance food production efficiency and quality. In the context of modern farming practices, embracing advanced technology is becoming integral to the daily activities of farmers, contributing to the growing demand for harvesting robots.

Segments Overview

The global harvesting robot market is structured into distinct segments based on robot type, harvesting type, and application.

By Robot Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots : This segment holds the largest market share, particularly in developing nations, due to rising demand.

: This segment holds the largest market share, particularly in developing nations, due to rising demand. Fully-Autonomous Robots: This segment is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate of 20.6% during the forecast period.

By Harvesting Type

Fruit Harvesting : Anticipated to experience the fastest growth at a rate of 20.7%, driven by increased demand for fruits in various industries.

: Anticipated to experience the fastest growth at a rate of 20.7%, driven by increased demand for fruits in various industries. Vegetable Harvesting :

: Grain Harvesting : Expected to exceed USD 259.8 Million by 2027.

: Expected to exceed USD 259.8 Million by 2027. Others:

By Application

Outdoor Agriculture : This segment dominates due to the extensive prevalence of outdoor agriculture.

: This segment dominates due to the extensive prevalence of outdoor agriculture. Greenhouse Agriculture: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to the global expansion of greenhouse setups.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS114

Regional Analysis

The global harvesting robot market is divided across regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.

Europe : Holding the largest market share at around 40%, Europe is driven by the increasing number of farmers adopting harvesting robots.

: Holding the largest market share at around 40%, Europe is driven by the increasing number of farmers adopting harvesting robots. North America : With a well-established agricultural sector, North America holds the second-largest market share.

: With a well-established agricultural sector, North America holds the second-largest market share. Asia Pacific: Expected to grow at an impressive rate of 23.4%, the region is witnessing a gradual adoption of advanced technologies like harvesting robots in countries such as Japan, India, China, and Australia.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global harvesting robot market include Agrobot, CERESCON B.V., Abundant Robotics Inc., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Four Growers, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Harvest Automation, Metomotion, Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc., and Root AI, Inc. These market players are actively engaged in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to fortify their market presence. Notably, Kubota’s investment in Abundant Robotics in January 2020 exemplifies such strategic moves aimed at enhancing farming efficiency and labor-saving practices in the U.S. and Canada.

Global Harvesting Robot Market Report Highlights

Market Penetration : Detailed insights into the offerings of key market players.

: Detailed insights into the offerings of key market players. Market Development : Exploration of emerging markets and analysis of penetration in mature segments.

: Exploration of emerging markets and analysis of penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification : In-depth coverage of untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

: In-depth coverage of untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Landscape Assessment : Examination of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, along with SWOT analysis of leading players.

: Examination of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, along with SWOT analysis of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D endeavors, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What is the projected size and growth of the Global Harvesting Robot Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which segments, products, applications, and regions hold investment potential in the Global Harvesting Robot Market?

What is the strategic window for opportunities in the market?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

Who are the leading players, and what is their market share?

What modes and strategic maneuvers are advantageous for entering the Global Harvesting Robot Market?

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS114

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report : : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS114

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us