Ceramic Fiber Market [TOTAL SALES] May See Potential Upside in Years to Come 2031

Global Ceramic Fiber Market: Growth and Trends

In 2021, the global ceramic fiber market achieved a market value of USD 1,737.7 Million, and it is projected to reach USD 3,973.7 Million by the year 2030, reflecting a substantial CAGR of 9.86% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately 3,009.9 metric tons of ceramic fiber were sold in 2021.

Ceramic fibers are small-dimension threads or filaments made from materials such as silica and alumina, among others. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications, which is expected to fuel market growth. However, stringent regulations related to the use of carcinogenic materials and concerns about durability may hinder market growth.

Key Growth Influencers

1. Growing Demand for Insulation in High-Temperature Applications

Ceramic fiber’s lower thermal conductivity and ability to withstand high temperatures make it an ideal insulation material for various applications requiring energy conservation and high heat containment. Products made from ceramic fiber, such as blankets, boards, and textiles, find applications in industries seeking efficient thermal insulation solutions. This increasing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications is expected to drive market growth.

Segments Overview

The global ceramic fiber market is segmented based on product, material, form, thickness, application, distribution channel, and industry.

By Product

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF) : This segment is expected to surpass a market volume of USD 1,600 million by 2027, driven by increasing construction activities and rising demand for durable, flexible, and lightweight materials.

: This segment is expected to surpass a market volume of USD 1,600 million by 2027, driven by increasing construction activities and rising demand for durable, flexible, and lightweight materials. Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) : Anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.88% over the forecast period, owing to its usage as a substitute for RCF.

: Anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.88% over the forecast period, owing to its usage as a substitute for RCF. Others: Includes other types of ceramic fibers.

By Material

Non-Metallic : Estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50% due to the rising demand for ceramic fiber in various applications.

: Estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50% due to the rising demand for ceramic fiber in various applications. Metallic : Volume expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% over the projected period.

: Volume expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% over the projected period. Others: Includes other types of materials.

By Form

Blankets :

: Boards :

: Paper :

: Textiles :

: Modules : Expected to account for approximately 75% of the blanket segment’s volume in 2021, growing to around 81% by 2030, driven by design compatibility and adaptability at various temperature ranges.

: Expected to account for approximately 75% of the blanket segment’s volume in 2021, growing to around 81% by 2030, driven by design compatibility and adaptability at various temperature ranges. Insulating Firebrick :

: ITC Coatings :

: Felts :

: Bulk :

: Vacuum : Estimated to account for a market volume of 99.6 metric tons by 2030.

: Estimated to account for a market volume of 99.6 metric tons by 2030. Other Forms: Includes other forms of ceramic fiber.

By Thickness

1.5mm :

: 2mm : Estimated to witness a growth rate of 10.67%, driven by applications in petrochemical heaters and metallurgical ovens, among others.

: Estimated to witness a growth rate of 10.67%, driven by applications in petrochemical heaters and metallurgical ovens, among others. 3mm :

: 5mm :

: 6mm :

: Others: The 2mm and 3mm segments contribute to more than 60% of the revenue in 2021.

By Application

Heat Exchangers : Expected to account for the largest market share of over 15%, driven by the increasing demand for ceramic fibers in manufacturing heat exchangers.

: Expected to account for the largest market share of over 15%, driven by the increasing demand for ceramic fibers in manufacturing heat exchangers. Hot Gas Filters :

: Rocket Nozzles :

: Wrapping Insulations :

: High-Temperature Gasketing :

: Expansion Joint Seals : Estimated to account for a market volume of 300 metric tons by 2030.

: Estimated to account for a market volume of 300 metric tons by 2030. Glass Furnace Crown Insulation : Expected to hold a market size of USD 168 million by 2028.

: Expected to hold a market size of USD 168 million by 2028. Nuclear Insulations :

: Thermal Reactor Insulation :

: Pressure and Cryogenic Vessel Fire Protection :

: High Temperature Filtration : Expected to witness a growth rate of 8.99% due to the presence of various players operating in this segment.

: Expected to witness a growth rate of 8.99% due to the presence of various players operating in this segment. Others: Includes other applications of ceramic fiber.

By Distribution Channel

Manufacturers : Anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the presence of many players in the ceramic fiber market, including 3M, NUTEC Group, and Rath AG, among others.

: Anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the presence of many players in the ceramic fiber market, including 3M, NUTEC Group, and Rath AG, among others. Distributors:

By Industry

Automotive & Gas :

: Refining : Expected to hold the largest market share of more than 20%, driven by the increasing usage of ceramic fibers in boilers and furnaces for petrochemical production and crude refining.

: Expected to hold the largest market share of more than 20%, driven by the increasing usage of ceramic fibers in boilers and furnaces for petrochemical production and crude refining. Iron & Steel :

: Power Generation : Volume expected to account for a growth rate of 10.83% due to the presence of various players in the market.

: Volume expected to account for a growth rate of 10.83% due to the presence of various players in the market. Aluminium & Silica : Estimated to account for a market size of USD 160 million by 2028.

: Estimated to account for a market size of USD 160 million by 2028. Petrochemical :

: Others: Includes other industries using ceramic fiber.

Regional Analysis

The global ceramic fiber market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific : Expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% due to rising awareness regarding environmental protection by regulatory bodies and increasing infrastructural development activities.

: Expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% due to rising awareness regarding environmental protection by regulatory bodies and increasing infrastructural development activities. Europe : Anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.97% due to rapid technological advancements and increasing demand for low-cost and lightweight materials.

: Anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.97% due to rapid technological advancements and increasing demand for low-cost and lightweight materials. North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa: Expected to contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global ceramic fiber market include 3M Co., Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., FibreCast Inc., NUTEC Group, Rath AG, General Insulation Europe Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Unifrax LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGP Industries Limited, Thermal Products Company, Inc., and other prominent players. The cumulative market share of the twelve major players is more than 45%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, 3M announced the release of its Nextel 312 ceramic fibers and textiles from the export license requirements under the U.S. commerce control list, export control classification number 1C010c.

Global Ceramic Fiber Market Report Highlights

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the market offered by prominent players.

: Comprehensive information on the market offered by prominent players. Market Development : Detailed insights into lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments of the markets.

: Detailed insights into lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification : In-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

: In-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Landscape Assessment : Examination of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and SWOT analysis of leading players.

: Examination of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and SWOT analysis of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What is the projected size and growth of the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which segments, products, applications, and regions hold investment potential in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What is the strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

