North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market [NEWS TODAYS] Gaining Momentum 2031

North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market: Steady Growth Ahead

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market witnessed a market value of USD 1,796.74 Million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 2,877.01 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately 479.33 million units of PMMA Resin were sold in 2021.

PMMA, polymethyl methacrylate, is a transparent thermoplastic widely used in various industries. The market’s growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) in electronic devices and the growing application of PMMA resins in the medical field. Moreover, the emergence of bio-based PMMA offers opportunities for market players to grow their presence in the market.

However, the market growth might face challenges due to the availability of low-cost substitutes and concerns about the negative environmental impact. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PMMA resin for medical applications experienced positive growth due to the high demand for medical and healthcare goods.

Key Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Application of PMMA Resins in the Medical Field

PMMA resins possess biocompatibility and resistance to temperature stress, chemical reactions, human tissue, and bioprocesses. They are used as bone cement for filling gaps between bones and implants in medical procedures. PMMA’s biocompatibility makes it suitable for polymerization within a hospital environment, and it finds applications in diagnostics, incubators, dental prosthetics, and artificial teeth. The growing application of PMMA resins in the medical field is expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market is segmented based on form, grade, and application.

By Form

Extruded Sheet : Anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 45% due to its advantages, such as good surface quality, clarity, easy maintenance, and a range of colors, among others.

: Anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 45% due to its advantages, such as good surface quality, clarity, easy maintenance, and a range of colors, among others. Cast Acrylic Sheet : Estimated to account for approximately 18% of the extruded sheet’s market size in 2021, and this share is expected to reach 22% by 2030.

: Estimated to account for approximately 18% of the extruded sheet’s market size in 2021, and this share is expected to reach 22% by 2030. Pellets, Beads, and Others: Includes other forms of PMMA resin.

By Grade

General Purpose Grade : The volume is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period due to its diverse application areas.

: The volume is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period due to its diverse application areas. Optical Grade :

: High Impact Grade : The volume is estimated to surpass 200 million tonnes by 2029.

: The volume is estimated to surpass 200 million tonnes by 2029. Heat Resistance Grade:

By Application

Signs & Displays : Expected to account for a market share of more than 25% owing to the growing demand for marketing communications. Within this segment, the signage segment’s market volume is anticipated to surpass 119.6 million tonnes by 2030, growing at a rate of 4.94%.

: Expected to account for a market share of more than 25% owing to the growing demand for marketing communications. Within this segment, the signage segment’s market volume is anticipated to surpass 119.6 million tonnes by 2030, growing at a rate of 4.94%. Construction : Includes applications like barriers, shatterproof glass, noise barriers, and flooring.

: Includes applications like barriers, shatterproof glass, noise barriers, and flooring. Automotive : Estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.32% due to increasing usage of PMMA in vehicles for body parts, lamp covers, interior and exterior trim, and accessories like windshields and sun visors.

: Estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.32% due to increasing usage of PMMA in vehicles for body parts, lamp covers, interior and exterior trim, and accessories like windshields and sun visors. Electronics : Includes applications in touch screens (mobile phones, tablets), mobile phone lenses, cover panels, and LCD screens.

: Includes applications in touch screens (mobile phones, tablets), mobile phone lenses, cover panels, and LCD screens. Lighting Fixtures : Includes applications in light guide panels and solar equipment.

: Includes applications in light guide panels and solar equipment. Medical : In this segment, PMMA resins are used for bone cement, dental prosthetics, and artificial teeth.

: In this segment, PMMA resins are used for bone cement, dental prosthetics, and artificial teeth. Others: Includes other applications of PMMA resin.

Regional Analysis

The market is divided into Europe and North America. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share of more than 52% due to growing investment and development in the region for manufacturing vehicles and other products with eco-friendly and efficient materials. The Europe region is expected to grow owing to the presence of a variety of manufacturers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin market include RTP Company, The Ensinger Group, Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC, Clax Italia, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Asia Form Pioneers, Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Nova, and other prominent players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is more than 37%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence.

North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market Report Highlights

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the market offered by prominent players.

: Comprehensive information on the market offered by prominent players. Market Development : Detailed insights into lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments of the markets.

: Detailed insights into lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification : In-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

: In-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Landscape Assessment : Examination of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and SWOT analysis of leading players.

: Examination of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, and SWOT analysis of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What is the projected size and growth of the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which segments, grades, and applications hold investment potential in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

