Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: [PROFIT] A Comprehensive Study 2031

Carbon fiber offers significant benefits in reducing wind turbine blade mass due to its enhanced properties of strength and stiffness compared to fiberglass. The market’s growth is expected to be driven by the increasing wind turbine capacity, rising focus on wind energy, and growing environmental concerns, leading to a need for reducing carbon footprint. However, high costs of rotor blades might hinder the market growth.

The global C arbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market reached a market value of USD 3,440.8 Million in 2021 , and it is projected to reach USD 12,172.6 Million by the year 2030, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 15.37% from 2022 to 2030 . Approximately 206,592 metric tons of Carbon Fiber for Wind Turbine Rotor Blade were sold in 2021, and this figure is estimated to rise to around 706,497 metric tons by 2030 at a growth rate of 14.94%.

Key Growth Influencers

1. Increase in Wind Turbine Capacity

The growing wind turbine capacity is driving an increase in the number of wind turbines, consequently raising the demand for carbon fibers used in wind turbine rotor blades. As wind power becomes a popular choice for electricity generation, the demand for carbon fibers in wind turbine blades is on the rise.

2. Rising Focus on Wind Energy

Wind energy is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy technologies. The capacity of wind power has significantly increased worldwide, making wind turbines one of the most efficient, affordable, and powerful electricity producers. The rising focus on wind energy is expected to further fuel the demand for carbon fibers in wind turbine rotor blades.

3. Pros and Cons of Fiber Glass and Carbon Fiber

Fiberglass offers advantages such as durability, low maintenance, fire resistance, and weatherproof properties. On the other hand, carbon fiber is lightweight and stronger compared to steel or aluminum. However, the main disadvantage of carbon fiber is its higher cost due to the labor-intensive and technology-intensive manufacturing process.

Segments Overview

The global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market is segmented based on type, blade size, and application.

By Type

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber: This segment is expected to hold a market share of over 20% in 2021 due to its high demand. Large-tow carbon fiber rovings contain a higher number of filaments (48k to 320k or more) compared to regular-tow carbon fiber.

By Blade Size

27-37 Meters

38-50 Meters

50-75 Meters : The 50-75 meter blade segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of approximately 38% in 2021. Larger blades can cover a larger area and take advantage of higher wind speeds at higher elevations, resulting in lower electricity costs.

This segment is expected to witness a growth rate of over 15% over the projected period, with a market volume of around 100,000 metric tons by 2030.

: This segment is expected to witness a growth rate of over 15% over the projected period, with a market volume of around 100,000 metric tons by 2030. 100-200 Meters

>200 Meters

By Application

Spar Cap : Estimated to hold the largest market share of over 60% in 2021 due to its increasing usage in wind turbines. Around 25% of wind turbines are currently manufactured using spar caps.

Expected to witness a growth rate of about 16% over the forecast period due to its increasing popularity in the market.

: Expected to witness a growth rate of about 16% over the forecast period due to its increasing popularity in the market. Skin Surface

Others

Regional Analysis

The global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific : Expected to hold the largest market share of over 60% in 2021 due to various initiatives by market players in the region. The region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% over the projected period.

Estimated to hold a market opportunity of around USD 1,300 million during 2022 and 2030 due to the rising adoption of technologically advanced turbines and favorable environmental scenarios.

: Estimated to hold a market opportunity of around USD 1,300 million during 2022 and 2030 due to the rising adoption of technologically advanced turbines and favorable environmental scenarios. Middle East & Africa: Expected to surpass a market volume of about 10,000 metric tons by 2024 due to the growing number of wind turbines in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market include ZOLTEK Corp, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hexcel, Teijin, SGL Carbon, Formosa Plastics Corp, Dow Inc., Hyosung Japan, Jiangsu Hengshen, and other prominent players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is more than 48%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence.

Global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Report Highlights

The global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market report provides comprehensive insights on market penetration, development in lucrative emerging markets, diversification into untapped geographies, and competitive landscape assessment. It covers product development, innovation, and future technologies in the market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What is the projected size and growth of the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which segments, grades, and applications hold investment potential in the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global Carbon Fiber in Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market?

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

