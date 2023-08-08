Rehabilitation Robots Market Extensive Growth Prospects at an Unstoppable Rate

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market: Steady Growth and Key Trends

The global market for rehabilitation robots has witnessed significant growth, with a valuation of approximately USD 226.0 million in 2021. The market is projected to continue its healthy growth trajectory, with an anticipated annual growth rate of over 17.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Rehabilitation robots, automated machines designed for physically impaired individuals, hold the potential to enhance productivity and assist clinicians in patient care.

Two Types of Rehabilitation Robots: Enhancing Patient Movements and Therapy

Rehabilitation robots fall into two main categories, each catering to various medical conditions. These robots provide essential support to patients, enabling them to engage in movement practice while receiving assistance. This therapeutic approach encompasses both psychological and physical dimensions, making it a comprehensive treatment option.

Growing Need Driven by Aging Population and Medical Conditions

The increasing global population of individuals aged 65 and above, as highlighted by the World Health Organization, has reached substantial numbers. In 2020 alone, there were 723,184 million people within this age group. This demographic shift has led to a surge in medical conditions, particularly spinal cord injuries and strokes, among the elderly. The World Health Organization reports an annual occurrence of 250,000 to 500,000 spinal cord injuries worldwide, contributing to the demand for exoskeletons and other rehabilitation solutions.

Penetration of Automation and Robotics in Healthcare

The medical sector has witnessed a rising adoption of automated machines, including rehabilitation robots. These robots are particularly valuable in treating patients with motor disorders, providing a comprehensive therapy approach that involves both physical and psychological aspects. Notably, several hospitals have established rehabilitation centers equipped with robotic systems to aid patient recovery.

AI and ML Integration: Opening New Avenues

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies into rehabilitation robots has brought about new opportunities for the market. These technologies enhance the capabilities of these robots, making the therapy more effective and tailored to individual patient needs.

Advancements Fueled by Healthcare Expenditure

The escalating investments in the healthcare sector have led to technological advancements in rehabilitation robots. However, the high cost associated with these robotic systems remains a challenge that hinders the market’s growth potential throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerging Strong

North America dominates the global rehabilitation robot market, boasting the largest revenue share of 47.0%. The region’s growing disabled population and rising cases of spinal cord disorders have been key drivers. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, which intensifies the demand for rehabilitation robots. Market players’ initiatives, such as mergers, acquisitions, and research and development investments, further contribute to regional growth.

Major Players Driving Innovation

Key market players shaping the rehabilitation robot industry include Tyromotion GmbH, Life Science Robotics ApS, Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.), Rex Bionics Ltd, Kinova Inc., Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, ReWalk Robotics Ltd, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., and Bionik Laboratories Corporation.

Recent Developments: Pioneering Advancements

The market has witnessed notable developments that have fueled its growth. For instance, in January 2019, Bionik Laboratories Corporation introduced the In Motion ARM robotic system designed for individuals with mobility impairments. This system incorporates principles of motor learning to enhance its effectiveness. Furthermore, in January 2018, Cyberdyne Inc. received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sell a new exoskeleton in licensed medical facilities in the U.S.

Market Scope and Objectives

The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of historical data from 2019 to 2021, serving as the base year for estimation. The forecast period extends from 2022 to 2029. The report offers insights into revenue forecasts, company rankings, the competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Market segments covered include type, extremity, end-use, and region.

Segment Breakdown

The report’s detailed segmentation includes:

By Type: Therapy Robots

Exoskeleton By Extremity: Upper Body

Lower Body By End-use: Hospitals & Clinics

Senior Care Facilities

Homecare Settings By Region: North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World

