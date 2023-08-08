Tow Prepreg Market [FACTORS] to See Massive Growth by 2023-2031

Global Tow Prepreg Market: A Fiber-Infused Path to Growth

The global tow prepreg market has demonstrated its potential with a market value of USD 290.9 Million in 2021, and it is poised to soar to USD 438.8 Million by 2027. The market is projected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. The sales volume of approximately 54,632.5 tons of tow prepreg in 2021 underlines its significance in various industries.

The market’s momentum is fueled by its inherent advantages over the wet-winding process and increasing demand from emerging economies. Moreover, the automotive and aerospace sectors are emerging as key drivers of growth, further accelerating the market’s expansion. However, the high processing and manufacturing costs could act as a hindrance to the market’s full potential. The COVID-19 pandemic also cast a shadow on the market due to the temporary closure of end-use industries.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS239

Key Drivers of Growth

1. Increasing Use in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

The aerospace and automotive industries are significant consumers of tow prepreg. These prepregs contribute to enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced weight, offering high strength-to-weight capabilities that enable aerodynamic and structural designs. With these attributes, the aerospace and automotive sectors are expected to contribute significantly to the market’s growth.

Segments in Focus

The global tow prepreg market can be dissected into segments based on resin type, fiber type, application, and end user.

By Resin Type

Epoxy : Estimated to account for a market size of USD 200 million by 2026 due to rising demand for pressure vessel applications.

: Estimated to account for a market size of USD 200 million by 2026 due to rising demand for pressure vessel applications. Phenolic : Expected to witness the highest growth rate of about 7.8% over the projected period due to its increasing usage across industries.

: Expected to witness the highest growth rate of about 7.8% over the projected period due to its increasing usage across industries. Others

By Fiber Type

Carbon : Expected to witness significant growth due to its lightweight nature, low thermal expansion, and high tensile strength.

: Expected to witness significant growth due to its lightweight nature, low thermal expansion, and high tensile strength. Glass: Estimated to generate a revenue of USD 150 million in 2021 due to its durability, thermal conductivity, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability.

Download free sample of this report :: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS239

By Application

Pressure Vessel : Anticipated to grow at a fast pace of about 7.4% over the projected period due to increasing demand in the oil and gas industry.

: Anticipated to grow at a fast pace of about 7.4% over the projected period due to increasing demand in the oil and gas industry. Oxygen Cylinder

Others

By End User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation : Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 7.6% over the forecast period due to improved fuel efficiency.

: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 7.6% over the forecast period due to improved fuel efficiency. Sports and Recreational

Oil and Gas : Estimated to account for a market share of over 25% in 2021 due to growing usage of tow prepreg.

: Estimated to account for a market share of over 25% in 2021 due to growing usage of tow prepreg. Others

Regional Insights

In terms of regional distribution, the North American market leads the pack with over 35% of the market share, fueled by a booming oil & gas and aerospace industry. China is poised to dominate the Asia Pacific region, accounting for more than 48% of the market share in 2021, driven by robust manufacturing capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global tow prepreg market include TEIJIN Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon, TCR Composites, Inc., ENEOS Holdings, Inc., PORCHER Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Red Composites Ltd., Toray Group, and Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., among others. These players are actively engaging in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and innovation. For instance, Hexcel’s successful supply of a carbon fiber prepreg mast for a maritime project and Toray Industries’ expansion of large-tow carbon fiber production capacity are notable achievements.

Key Highlights from the Report

The global tow prepreg market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, development in emerging markets, diversification strategies, and competitive landscape assessments. It delves into product development, innovation, and emerging technologies.

Addressing Key Questions

What is the projected market size and growth of the global tow prepreg market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

What segments hold investment potential in the global tow prepreg market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

What is the market share of the leading players?

What strategies are favorable for entering the market?

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS239

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS239

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us