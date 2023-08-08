Intubation Tubes Market Unstoppable Growth Opportunities and Trends for the Next Decade

Global Intubation Tubes Market: Rising Demand and Key Trends

Introduction The Global Intubation Tubes Market, valued at approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2021, is set to experience robust growth with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2029. Intubation is a critical procedure that aids in saving lives when individuals face breathing difficulties. Medical professionals employ laryngoscopes to insert Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs) into the oral cavity, nasal passage, or voice box, subsequently guiding them into the trachea. These tubes maintain open airways, enabling the passage of air into the lungs. The market is primarily driven by the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increased healthcare facility admissions, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases.

Impact of COVID-19 The outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 had a profound impact on the intubation tubes market. Hospitals across the globe witnessed a surge in severely ill COVID-19 patients requiring emergency intubation tubes for respiratory support. Intubation tubes were recommended for providing breathing assistance to COVID-19 patients, as non-invasive methods like CPAP were not suitable. The American Society of Anesthesiologists emphasized the significance of intubation tubes in supporting COVID-19 patients’ respiration until their immune systems could combat the virus.

Rising Respiratory Diseases Various respiratory diseases, including asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), have been on the rise, contributing to the market’s growth. Despite advances in diagnostic techniques, the death rates associated with these diseases remain high. Notably, VAP, estimated to affect around 5-40% of patients, poses a significant challenge. Ongoing technological advancements in intubation tube development, driven by the increasing number of surgeries worldwide, further fuel the market.

Challenges and Complications While the market shows promising growth, the high risks and complications associated with intubation tubes pose limitations to market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights North America emerged as the dominant market player, contributing to 37.7% of the revenue share. The region’s growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of respiratory and chronic disorders such as asthma and lung cancer. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth due to its aging population with a higher incidence of chronic diseases.

Key Market Players Prominent market players contributing to the industry’s development include:

Teleflex Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Medline Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

Venner Medical

Sonoma Pharmaceutical Inc.

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Armstrong Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Airway Innovations LLC

Smiths Group plc

ConvaTec, Inc.

Recent Developments Several recent developments have shaped the market:

In August 2022, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Standard Bariatrics, Inc., introducing an innovative powered stapling method for bariatric surgery.

In August 2020, Health Canada approved Bactiguard’s intubation tubes for preventing COVID-19 infection.

In April 2020, Hydromer partnered with N8 Manufacturing, securing the exclusive license for CeraShield Intubation Tubes.

Market Scope and Segmentation The market report encompasses historical data from 2019-2021 and the base year for estimation is 2021. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2029. The report offers insights into revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscapes, growth factors, and trends. It segments the market based on product type, end-users, and regions.

Product Types:

Trachea Intubation Gastric Intubation

End-users:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World

