Global Urban Farming Market Trends and Projections US$ 281.9 billion by 2031

Introduction

The urban farming market has been a thriving sector, witnessing substantial growth over the past years. In 2021, the market size reached an impressive US$ 137.5 billion. However, the trajectory of this market is poised for even more remarkable expansion. Forecasts indicate that by 2030, the global urban farming market is set to burgeon to US$ 281.9 billion, showcasing a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% throughout the forecast span from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Shaping the Market

Urbanization Ignites Growth

Urban agriculture, encompassing both indoor and outdoor cultivation within city precincts, has gained traction as a way to process and distribute food to local residents. The escalating global trend of urbanization stands as a primary propellant for the surge in demand for urban farming. The convenience of reduced transportation costs and the availability of fresh, nutritious produce at affordable prices contribute significantly to the popularity of urban farming.

Technological Shifts and Affordability

An instrumental factor in market expansion is the plummeting prices of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), now accessible at a cost-effective range that substantially decreases farmers’ overall expenses. This shift in technology is poised to fuel the growth of the global urban farming market.

Health, Sustainability, and Local Appeal

The market’s trajectory is also influenced by the growing inclination towards local food production, buoyed by heightened awareness about health, nutrition, food safety, and transparency. These factors collectively present abundant growth opportunities for the urban farming sector.

Challenges and Constraints

Population Growth and Land Scarcity

Counteracting these growth drivers are challenges posed by the global population’s incessant expansion and the concurrent decrease in available farmland. As urban areas sprawl, suitable lands for traditional farming practices dwindle, potentially hindering the urban farming market’s growth.

Technological Learning Curve

Moreover, a lack of technological knowledge in certain segments may hinder the market’s progress during the study period. Addressing this knowledge gap could be pivotal in unlocking the full potential of the urban farming sector.

The Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a unique dynamic into the urban farming market. With reduced foot traffic in grocery stores to curb virus spread, demand for locally sourced produce surged. Labor shortages and food supply uncertainties further boosted the prominence of urban farming. Notably, the focus shifted to high-value nutrient-rich vegetables, intended to bolster immune systems. These circumstances collectively propelled the growth of the global urban farming market.

Regional Perspectives

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the dominant urban farming market, driven by a burgeoning population and diminishing arable land. To cater to this demand, the region is heavily investing in urban farming infrastructure. Notably, Sustenir, an agritech manufacturer, unveiled an expansive vertical hydroponic farm in Hong Kong, encompassing 30,000 square feet. Concurrently, the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies in this region, including steering systems, sensors, and display devices, is expected to contribute substantially to the Asia-Pacific urban farming market’s growth.

Key Players in the Arena

Several prominent players are shaping the urban farming landscape. Notable competitors include:

Signify

Osram

Freight Farms

AeroFarms

Sky Greens

Spread Co., Ltd.

Plenty

Valoya

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Heliospectra

Other Competitors

Segmentation for a Holistic View

The global urban farming market segmentation delves into Growing Medium, Component, and Region:

Growing Medium

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Component

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material

Others

Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Conclusion

The global urban farming market is poised for remarkable growth, fueled by urbanization, technological advancements, and health-conscious trends. While challenges like population growth and technological learning curves exist, the sector’s potential remains vast. Navigating these challenges with innovation and informed strategies will be key to harnessing the full potential of the urban farming market in the years to come.

