Coating Equipment Market Unstoppable Growth Potential and Opportunities for 2030 and Beyond

Global Coating Equipment Market: Enabling Protective and Functional Coatings

The Global Coating Equipment Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding $% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Coating equipment refers to tools used to apply protective and functional coatings to substrates. These coatings shield against corrosion, rust, and degradation, extending the lifespan of materials without the need for frequent maintenance or replacement. The equipment used for various coating applications can be broadly categorized into liquid coating tools, powder coating tools, and specialty coating equipment.

Diverse Applications and Growth Catalysts The rising demand for coatings across various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, coupled with the need for alternative coating systems, is expected to propel the coating equipment market’s expansion. Factors like rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth contribute to the growth of the building industry, driving the demand for coating equipment. The automotive and transportation sector significantly utilizes coating equipment for various applications. The thriving automotive industry, with its continuous advancements and technological innovations, is anticipated to drive market demand.

Opportunities and Challenges Advancements in technology offer lucrative opportunities for the coating equipment market. The rapid growth of the automotive industry and the ever-evolving building and infrastructure sector create a favorable environment for the market’s growth. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives in certain applications might hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Global Landscape

Regional Insights North America claims a significant share of the global market, attributed to the region’s high-tech and advanced industries, as well as the presence of key market players. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate. The region’s burgeoning automotive and manufacturing industries, coupled with infrastructure development, provide fertile ground for the coating equipment market to flourish.

Key Market Players

Nordson Corporation

IHI Corporation

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Sata GmbH & Co. Kg

Graco Inc.

Anest Iwata

Asahi Sunac Corporation

Wagner GmbH

Carlisle Companies

Wiwa Wilhelm Wagner GmbH

Recent Developments In February 2019, Graco introduced new innovative airless spraying technologies. The company’s new electric-powered airless sprayers featured the BlueLink Job & Sprayer Management System, providing contractors with real-time worksite and sprayer information.

Market Scope and Segmentation The market report encompasses historical data from 2019-2021, with the base year being 2021. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2029. The report offers insights into revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscapes, growth factors, and trends. It segments the market based on type, end-use industry, and regions.

Types:

Liquid Coating Powder Coating Specialty Coating

End-use Industries:

Automotive & Transportation Aerospace Industrial Building & Infrastructure

Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Rest of the World

