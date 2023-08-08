Copper Sulphate Market [RESEARCH STUDY] to Witness Huge Growth by 2023-2031

Global Copper Sulphate Market: Navigating Growth Through Innovation

The global copper sulphate market has proven its mettle, beginning with a valuation of USD 1,170.7 Million in 2021 and poised to ascend to USD 1,500.4 Million by 2027. The market is projected to chart a steady growth path, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period. A sales volume of approximately 298 kilo tons of copper sulphate in 2021 underscores its significance in various industries.

Copper sulphate, an inorganic compound, is a versatile player utilized as an algaecide, herbicide, root killer, and fungicide in non-agricultural and agricultural settings alike. Its applications span diverse sectors, and the extensive use of copper sulphate in the agriculture industry stands out as a catalyst for market growth. The demand surge for electrical & electronic and textile products further fuels the market. Despite the driving factors, health concerns surrounding copper sulphate usage are projected to restrain market growth.

Key Drivers of Growth

1. Agriculture Industry Utilization

The wide-ranging applications of copper sulphate in the agriculture industry play a pivotal role in its growth. As a fertilizer and disease management solution, it serves as a fungicide in organic agriculture. This versatile compound’s roles extend to soil correction, growth stimulation in animals, and molluscoid for pest control, among other agricultural applications, positioning it as a crucial driver of the market’s expansion.

Segments Under the Spotlight

The global copper sulphate market is categorized based on type and application.

By Type

Anhydrous

Pentahydrate : Expected to account for the largest market share of 50% in 2021. Its popularity arises from easy availability compared to other types, contributing to its dominant market position.

: Expected to account for the largest market share of 50% in 2021. Its popularity arises from easy availability compared to other types, contributing to its dominant market position. Others

By Application

Agriculture : Serving as a fertilizer and fungicide.

: Serving as a fertilizer and fungicide. Chemicals

Construction

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

Regional Snapshot

The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead with a market share of around 45% in 2021, driven by dynamic developments in the agriculture industry in China and India. North America is set to surpass a market value of USD 300 million by 2025, buoyed by the adoption of advanced agricultural products. Notably, within Europe, the pentahydrate segment is anticipated to achieve the highest growth rate of around 3.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global copper sulphate market include Beneut Enterprise, Blue Line Corporation, Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Highnic Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, NEKK Industrial Group, Noah Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Univertical Corporation, UMMC-Holding Corp., and other prominent players. These entities are actively engaged in strategic initiatives, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to fortify their market presence. Notably, Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd offers copper sulphate pentahydrate in both feed and industrial grades.

Salient Takeaways from the Report

The global copper sulphate market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging markets, diversification strategies, and competitive landscape assessments. It delves into product development, innovation, and emerging technologies.

Tackling Key Questions

What is the projected market size and growth of the global copper sulphate market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

Which segments hold investment potential in the global copper sulphate market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

What is the market share of the leading players?

What strategies are favorable for entering the market?

