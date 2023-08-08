Taiwan’s new laws targeting workplace sexual harassment after #MeToo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan amended three laws pertaining to sexual harassment earlier this month, after a wave of #MeToo accusations brought a long-delayed reckoning with sexual harassment and the unspoken gender rules that govern society.

Taiwan has three separate laws overseeing sexual harassment depending on the domain: workplace, schools, and places outside these two spheres. In the workplace, employers who are aware of sexual harassment complaints but fail to address them can now face fines between NT$20,000 (US$636) and NT$1 million (US$32,000) per CNA.

In addition, employers are required to report any case of sexual harassment to government authorities. If employers themselves commit sexual harassment, they can be fined between NT$10,000 to NT$1 million.

Companies are required to conduct an internal investigation into each sexual harassment allegation, after which they must report the results to their local city or county labor department. Previously, victims had no recourse apart from court trials.

Under the new amendments, discriminatory or offensive language against someone because of their gender, or behavior that punishes those in the workplace professionally for rejecting one's sexual advances will be included in the definition of sexual harassment.

The new laws also make it easier for victims to appeal investigation outcomes. The statute of limitations has also been extended to two years from the day an incident is revealed, or five years from the day an incident occurs.

When serious claims of workplace harassment are made, the company must place the person on leave or transfer them into another role until an investigation concludes. If the investigation results prove the allegations are true, the company must terminate the worker’s contract within 30 days.

The amendments particularly seek to target power imbalances within the workplace and those who seek to take advantage of their power to sexually harass their subordinates. If the perpetrator is someone in a position of power at the company, civil compensation may be 2 to 3 times as high, and 3 to 5 times as high if the offender is the owner of the company.

Moreover, the new amendments address loopholes for small businesses with less than 30 people, which applies to more than 90% of companies in Taiwan. Companies with 10-29 employees will now also be compelled to set up mechanisms for reporting sexual harassment, something they were exempt from previously.

The new amendments will be effective March 8, 2024, as companies and local authorities both need time to adjust their personnel and budgetary spending to meet the new requirements.

One #MeToo accuser, media influencer Anissa Chang, called the changes "beneficial in instilling fear" and restraining those who might want to abuse their authority to hurt others. However, several activists pointed out that it is not just the law but people’s attitudes that need to change.

The #MeToo movement has faced a backlash, as many people question victims' motives in coming forward. In July, Taiwan's former Labour Minister Wang Ju-hsuan (王如玄) told Taiwan News, "It is challenging for victims to provide evidence, not to mention the fear of retaliation and pressure coming from societal discrimination."

"Ultimately, the truly effective changes will lie in gender education and the social culture,” she said.