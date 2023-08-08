Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical Storm Lan forms, not likely to impact Taiwan

Lan is approaching Japan as Tropical Storm Khanun lingers in region

  192
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/08 12:28
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Lan has formed in the Pacific and the chance of it hitting Taiwan is deemed low, said the Central Weather Bureau on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

As of 8 a.m., Lan was located in the waters southeast of Japan, moving northwest at a speed of 5 kph. It was packing sustained winds of 18 meters per second with gusts up to 25 meters per second, according to the CWB.

Lan is expected to move in the direction of Japan in the coming days as it intensifies. Conditions are ripe for it to grow into a typhoon by Thursday (Aug. 10), meteorologist Chao Hung (趙竑) told CNA.

In the meantime, Khanun has been downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm and is headed toward South Korea. It brushed past Taiwan’s northern coast and traveled around Japan’s southwestern islands for a week.

Khanun dumped heavy rain and ravaged Japan’s Okinawa while also causing floods and landslides in central Taiwan. South Korea has started to evacuate thousands of scouts in a global scout jamboree from a coastal campsite as it braces for Khanun.

Tropical Storm Lan forms, not likely to impact Taiwan
(CWB image)
tropical storm
typhoon
Lan
Khanun
Taiwan
Japan
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan for Ketagalan Forum
Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan for Ketagalan Forum
2023/08/07 17:46
Taiwan carbon exchange inaugurated
Taiwan carbon exchange inaugurated
2023/08/07 17:25
Shang Yun Piao: Master of the keyboard for piano and e-sports
Shang Yun Piao: Master of the keyboard for piano and e-sports
2023/08/07 17:07
Taiwan places 2nd in U12 Baseball World Cup
Taiwan places 2nd in U12 Baseball World Cup
2023/08/07 15:27
Wild baby coconut crabs found on Taiwan's Green Island for 1st time
Wild baby coconut crabs found on Taiwan's Green Island for 1st time
2023/08/07 15:16