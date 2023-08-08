Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The Grand Hotel has opened its secret east passage exclusively for VIPs, marking the first opening in half a century.

Designed by architect Yang Cho-cheng (楊卓成) and established in 1952, the Grand Hotel stands as a premier choice for international politicians and celebrities seeking quality accommodation. Dignitaries such as U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew have chosen its opulent setting.

This secret east passage, concealed for 50 years, has been made accessible for guided tours, serving as an historic emergency exit for heads of government. Unlike the west passage, which is open to the general public, the east passage grants entry solely to those hosting weddings, purchasing national banquet experiences, or specific room packages.

Constructed with the assistance of a German-American engineer experienced in building bunkers during World War II, the tunnel stretches 67 meters in length, spans 200 centimeters in width, and includes 84 steep steps. Sound-absorbing cones swiftly dissipate the echoes of artillery bombardment, and the hotel has thoughtfully added handrails to ensure passengers' safety.

At its terminus, Radio Taiwan International awaits, establishing a link to a hidden garden, the residence of Ms. Kung, and the Yuan Shan Club of Taipei. Kung Ling-wei (孔令偉), the niece of Soong May-ling (宋美齡), was the first manager of the Grand Hotel and the rooms displayed her luxurious collections.

Adjacent to the entrance of the east passage, "Meet Bar," serves refined appetizers inspired by the national banquet, including Shanghai roast wheat meat and smoked fish. An exceptional offering is the "braised vegetarian stuffed bean curd sheet and mushroom," which debuted at a state banquet in 1962.

Opened in 2022, the bar has swiftly become a new spot for night owls, attracting numerous patrons seeking both delectable food and well-crafted cocktails, despite its distance from the city center, according to the hotel's publicist, Hsu Yu-chu (徐郁筑).

While reservations for a full national banquet set require a one-month advance booking, these delectable snacks are available at the bar. Additionally, the bar introduces a seasonal cocktail selection featuring mango and lychee, harmoniously paired with distinct state banquet spirits.