One Storage Advances Tech Frontier with New AI Mobile Application System

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 August 2023 - In tune with evolving post-pandemic market demands, One Storage Management Limited has meticulously refined its intelligent management system. The centerpiece of this evolution is the introduction of an advanced AI mobile application. This forward-thinking application elevates service quality and makes mini storage management seamless for both customers and employees. It also incorporates a big data infrastructure, enabling users to inspect warehouse locations remotely and make online payments, thus offering notable time savings.



Reflecting One Storage's commitment to staying abreast of market trends and consumption patterns, it has noted an increased emphasis on digital accessibility, safety, and convenience in mini storage rentals since the pandemic. In response, it introduced instant-use discount cash vouchers on its online store this year, a move that has been well-received by customers. Additionally, One Storage continues to offer a range of flexible payment options to enhance the overall user experience.



One Storage places a high emphasis on the personal and property safety of customers. All branches' designs and equipment refer to the latest fire regulations and have an emergency power supply system to avoid accidents due to unstable power supply in the building or area. In addition, each branch also has a 24-hour intelligent security system to increase privacy and security levels.



One Storage leverages its professionalism and resources to contribute to society. The company currently provides low-cost or free services to several charitable organizations or their members, including Oxfam Hong Kong, People Service Centre, and Praxis (HK) Charity Limited, supporting their community service work through professional storage services, and actively participating in their charity activities. For this, One Storage has received the "Caring Company" award, acknowledging the company's contribution to the community.



One Storage 迷你倉 provides various discounts for customers, including new customers can enjoy online cash voucher discounts, customers can purchase and use immediately, saving time and convenience; there is also a customer referral reward program, 40% discount event, transportation fee rebate, etc., and accepts EPS, cheque, credit card, FPS, WeChat and other payment methods. It is also one of the few mini storages in Hong Kong that offers interest-free installment payments, allowing customers to pay a few hundred dollars every month to expand their living space and improve their quality of life.



About Soundwill Group and One Storage Management Company Limited

Soundwill Group, keen on diversifying its portfolio to balance investment risks and augment profitability, has energetically broadened its mini storage business venture - One Storage Management Limited. Established in 2018, One Storage is committed to delivering top-tier, professional storage solutions, assisting clients in managing their diverse storage requirements and reclaiming their space and joy in life. One Storage has been fervently extending its footprint, now boasting 42 branches strategically located across Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories. This wide coverage allows One Storage to offer its customers an extensive range of accessible and thoughtful services.

