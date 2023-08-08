Alexa
Leopard cats dwindle in Taiwan despite rise in other mammals in the wild

Taiwan finds it hard to boost numbers of last endemic cat species

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/08 11:27
A leopard cat born in Taipei Zoo. (Taipei Zoo, CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A monitoring effort suggests an overall rise in numbers of medium and large-sized mammals in the wild in Taiwan, but leopard cats are still struggling to thrive.

Launched in 2015, the wildlife monitoring initiative aims to get a better grasp of the country’s wildlife numbers to improve policymaking. Infrared cameras have been put in place in over 300 locations around Taiwan to help track larger species.

The numbers of Formosan black bears, Formosan sambars, Taiwanese serows, yellow-throated martens, Siberian weasels, civets, masked palm civets, and Reeves's muntjacs have either stabilized or are increasing. A spike has also been seen in the population of Taiwanese macaques, particularly in the east region.

Endangered leopard cats, however, continue to face survival challenges due to a number of factors, including habitat loss, roadkill incidents, attacks by stray dogs and cats, and pesticide poisoning, according to the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FNCA).

Conservation measures will be reinforced and incentives implemented to try and help restore leopard cat numbers, said the agency. The monitoring network will be expanded to cover hills and plains nationwide for more precise data on wildlife that benefits research and efforts to preserve biodiversity, said the agency.

Taiwan has a leopard population of about 500, according to a Storm Media report in 2019.
