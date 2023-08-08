Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC to approve Germany fab

German government to provide NT$174 billion for the TSMC project

  105
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/08 10:48
TSMC building. (Reuters photo)

TSMC building. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The board of directors of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is reportedly expected to vote in favor of building a fab in Dresden, Germany on Tuesday (Aug. 8), German government sources told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The German government will provide TSMC with 5 billion euros (NT$174 billion) for the project, Reuters cited Handelsblatt as saying. The Taiwanese chipmaker has been in talks with the German state of Saxony about constructing a facility in Dresden since 2021, per Reuters.

TSMC will run the factory in a joint venture with Bosch, Infineon, and NXP, sources told Handelsblatt. After TSMC’s board gives their approval, the company could sign a letter of intent with Germany regarding funding, with the ultimate decision to be made by the European Commission, Handelsblatt said.

While the majority of TSMC’s production capacity is still focused in Taiwan, the company has been extending its overseas capacity. It is currently building fabs in the U.S. and Japan.
TSMC
TSMC Germany
TSMC Dresden

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC agrees to more construction oversight for Arizona fab
Taiwan’s TSMC agrees to more construction oversight for Arizona fab
2023/08/07 16:45
UK not interested in replicating Taiwan chip success formula
UK not interested in replicating Taiwan chip success formula
2023/08/03 17:23
TSMC’s new R&D center affirms roots in Taiwan
TSMC’s new R&D center affirms roots in Taiwan
2023/07/29 10:59
Taiwan’s TSMC could benefit from German plans for €20 billion in chip subsidies
Taiwan’s TSMC could benefit from German plans for €20 billion in chip subsidies
2023/07/25 16:55
Taiwan's TSMC to delay Arizona chip fab until 2025 due to talent shortage
Taiwan's TSMC to delay Arizona chip fab until 2025 due to talent shortage
2023/07/22 15:32