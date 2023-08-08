Achieving New Milestones in Label Recycling

Avery Dennison is advancing AD Circular — their state-of-the-art, pressure-sensitive label waste recycling program — in ASEAN

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 August 2023 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, is taking responsibility for the matrix and liner waste its labels generate by providing an accessible and efficient recycling program that helps turn them into valuable resources.In 2022, Avery Dennison's global recycling program was relaunched as AD Circular in ASEAN and has since saved 2,628 tons of label waste. This is done by recycling glassine liners into white or corrugated paper, or by incinerating matrix and others into fuel and energy, the ash from which is used to make cement powder or bricks. By incorporating various ways of recycling, Avery Dennison is ensuring zero waste generation."AD Circular is a simple process that costs the same or less compared with other recycling programs or disposal services," says Darren Milligan, Vice President and General Manager of Label and Packaging Materials, Avery Dennison ASEAN. "We believe this is a beneficial program and expect to gain more participation from converters and brands — and hopefully help them reach their own sustainability goals as well."Sam Manlosa Jr., the Head of Geocycle , expresses enthusiasm and support for Avery Dennison's initiative. "Geocycle and Holcim Philippines are thrilled to partner with AD Circular to drive circularity. We are one in the belief that sustainability is a non-negotiable value when doing business, and we will further strengthen our partnership in the years to come."Anan Hongsongkeat, Packaging and Recycling Business Division Manager of SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. , adds, "With over 40 years of expertise in end-to-end supply chain solutions and a strong focus on green solutions to help our partners achieve their sustainability journey, SCG International is proud to collaborate with Avery Dennison in driving sustainable initiatives. We are inspired by their commitment to circularity and, together, through partnerships and recycling programs like AD Circular, we can create a better tomorrow for a greener future."Avery Dennison continues to expand its partnership with recyclers across the ASEAN value chain, with more recycling options underway. AD Circular is currently available in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia (coming soon). The launch of the program is being explored in Singapore. Visit label.averydennison.com to learn more.

