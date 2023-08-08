U.S. Women's World Cup loss to Sweden draws combined audience of 2.79 million on Fox, Telemundo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers.

The game, which kicked off Sunday night in Melbourne, Australia, began at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT in the U.S.

Fox averaged 2,515,000 viewers according to Nielsen. The audience peaked at 4,072,000 during penalty kicks, when Sweden won 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.

The Americans four matches averaged 3,795,000 on Fox, an 2% increase over four years ago, when the tournament took place in France.

The first two matches took place in prime time. The July 26 1-1 draw against the Netherlands was the most-watched U.S. group stage match in Women’s World Cup history, averaging 6,429,000.

The Spanish-language audience of 274,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the largest for a nonprime-time match.

