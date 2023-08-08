Nationals and Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a single-admission DH

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were rained out Monday night, and the game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Phillies and Nationals were set to open a four-game series.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.71 ERA) to the mound in the opener against Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA). Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.01 ERA) will start the second game for the National League champion Phillies while the Nationals send All-Star Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54 ERA) to the mound.

The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. EDT. Tickets for Monday's postponed game at Citizens Bank Park are not valid for the doubleheader.

The Phillies entered Monday tied with San Francisco for the first NL wild card. The Phillies are 36-19 over their last 55 games since June 3, and their .655 winning percentage over that same span is second in MLB behind only Atlanta (37-15, .712).

The Nationals are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds and have won four straight overall.

Since July 29, 2021, the Phillies have won 27 of their last 33 games against the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb