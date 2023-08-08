Cardinals activate rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari from the physically unable to perform list

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals said on Monday that they've activated rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari from the physically unable to perform list.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Ojulari had been dealing with a knee injury that happened during the offseason, causing him to miss the first two weeks of camp. The 6-foot-2, 248-pounder was the 41st overall pick out of LSU.

Gannon said there was “no timetable” for when Ojulari might be ready to play in a game.

“I'm just excited to get him out there and moving around with his buddies,” Gannon said.

The 21-year-old Ojulari is expected to be a vital piece of the defense, joining holdovers such as Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and Budda Baker. Ojulari's brother Azeez plays for the New York Giants.

