Global Soybean Derivatives Market Manufacturers, Product specifications and Implementations 2023

Soybean Derivatives Market Overview

Soybean derivatives encompass a wide range of products obtained from soybeans, including soy oil, soy meal, soy protein isolates, and soy lecithin. The market for soybean derivatives is driven by their extensive applications in the food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries. Soybean oil is a significant edible oil globally, and soy meal is a vital protein-rich animal feed ingredient. The increasing popularity of plant-based proteins in the food industry has also boosted the demand for soy protein isolates. Additionally, soy derivatives find application in various industrial sectors, such as cosmetics and biodiesel production.

Key Takeaways Points:

Soybean derivatives include soy oil, soy meal, soy protein isolates, and soy lecithin. They are extensively used in the food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries. The growing demand for plant-based proteins has increased the popularity of soy protein isolates. Soy derivatives have applications in diverse industrial sectors like cosmetics and biodiesel production.

Global Soybean Derivatives Market: Competitive Landscape

The report offers company profiles of market players and analyzes their strengths and weaknesses to provide competitive advantages.

Leading companies operating in the market profiled in the report are:

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Louis Dreyfus Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

Noble Group Limited

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Global Soybean Derivatives Market: Segmentation

The market is segmented into product type, end-use, and regional scope. The report compares the production value and growth rate across different geographies.

Market Segment by Type and Applications, covers:

Global Soybean Derivatives Market Segmentation:

Global soybean derivatives market segmentation by type:

Soybean

Soy meal (soy milk and soy protein concentrate)

Soy oil (soy lecithin)

Global soybean derivatives market segmentation by application:

Food & beverages

Animal feed

Other (biodiesel, soy-based wood adhesives, soy ink, soy crayons, soy-based lubricants)

